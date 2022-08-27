New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the effects of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago this week.

A year after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and the US withdrew its last troops, the international security landscape is more fragile, according to national security experts.

“The main concern for the US about Afghanistan is that the Taliban is a hostile regime that is seeking American allies, that has made common cause with al-Qaeda, and continues to violate every promise it has made to human beings. Especially the rights of girls and women and rights,” Nathan Sayles, former counterterrorism coordinator at the State Department and current Vandenberg Coalition advisory board member, told Fox News Digital.

“Other countries doing business in Afghanistan may move the needle in one direction or another, but the basic dynamic there is that we have a medieval death cult in charge of a country that is openly hostile to American values ​​and American interests.”

The Taliban seized control of Kabul – and the entire country – after President Biden ordered the hasty withdrawal of US military forces from Afghanistan, which ends in August 2021. During that time, the Taliban undermined many of the progressive measures that the US had supported. establishing in the country and further complicating the already rocky relationship between the US and Pakistan, one of America’s key allies in the region.

Afghan Interpreter who fled the country: I love the American people and America

Bill Roggio, a former active-duty soldier and current managing editor of the Long War Journal, argues that the country — and by extension, the international security landscape — is “inherently” more dangerous.

“The world is certainly a less safe place under Taliban control of Afghanistan, as we saw Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul. You know, he wasn’t in the provinces,” Roggio told Fox News Digital. “He was not hidden in the mountains of the northeast or in the east, nor in the desert of the south.”

President Biden announced on August 1 that the US had killed al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahri in a “successful” counter-terrorism operation in Afghanistan. A senior administration official said the government identified al-Zawahri “several times over and over on the balcony, where he was eventually killed.”

However, Taliban officials claimed days later that they were not aware al-Zawahri was in Kabul, raising questions about how safe the country was under Taliban control.

A year ago, Biden promised to ‘stay’ in Afghanistan until ‘all’ Americans were out. He did not keep his word

“He was basically in the middle of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, and he’s not the only al-Qaeda leader there,” Roggio added. “You can be sure of that.”

The Taliban’s control of Afghanistan has created significant complications in the country and in other nations as well – especially regarding the question of legitimacy. No nation recognizes the Taliban as Afghanistan’s leader, partly because of the apparent regression under its control: women’s rights, including access to education, have almost completely disappeared; And human rights problems, such as alleged extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary arrests and detentions, have increased, according to a UN report released in July.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Lisa Curtis, former deputy assistant to the president and senior director of the NSC for South and Central Asia and current Vandenberg Alliance advisory board member, told Fox News Digital that the US retains some leverage — with the promise of recognition and legitimacy — but must use it. Much better than it is.

“The Taliban should not go to a place like Tashkent … to participate in an international conference, because that is giving them legitimacy,” she added. “I think the U.S. should try to reinstate the travel ban on the Taliban at the UN Security Council … Of course, there will be no peace talks now, and there is no reason for the Taliban to do so. When they are denying girls the ability to get an education and harboring international terrorists like Zawahiri. They should be allowed to travel around the world when available.

West Point graduate who fled Afghanistan reflects on one-year anniversary of retreat

Sales argued that the U.S. could also look to willing partners in the region to build a network of support — similar to the NATO buffer around Ukraine that allowed it to quickly arm and prepare for an asymmetric war against Russia and exceed expectations.

“You have some Central Asian states north of Afghanistan … that might work with the U.S., work with NATO to put pressure on the Taliban and al-Qaeda,” Sales said. “Those countries have traditionally been reluctant to align too closely with the United States for fear of angering our northern neighbor, Russia … But I think the war in Ukraine and the threat that Russia poses to its former colonies has emboldened those countries. Central Asia, And they will now quietly be willing to partner with America.”

Another complicating issue regarding Afghanistan’s post-withdrawal approach lies in the relationship between the US and Pakistan. Many experts find it difficult for the U.S. to rely on a nation that, after all, did not do enough to track down Osama bin Laden within its borders and, worse, aided him as he evaded U.S. forces and officials.

“You can forget about Pakistan,” Sales said. “Pakistan has played a double game for 20 years, and they are not going to stop playing it now, especially with the US pulling out of Afghanistan. Pakistan is back with the Taliban and will continue to be. For the foreseeable future.”

Afghanistan reverts to ‘medieval environment’: Gen. Mackenzie

This lack of confidence seems inconsistent with the relationship described by officials in both countries. The State Department promotes bilateral relations with the world’s fifth-largest country by population, noting that the US is the largest export market for Pakistan – importing $5 billion of Pakistani goods last year alone.

However, in a New York Times op-ed published in December 2021, Madiha Afzal, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, called for the US to consider “resetting” relations between the US and Pakistan as both nations now stand “on”. Trembling step.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Anger is rife,” Afzal wrote. “The US sees Pakistan’s support for the Taliban as one of the reasons it lost Afghanistan; Pakistan has seen the homegrown Taliban insurgency as a blow to its partnership with its neighbor, the US. A critical mood in Washington has led to discussions of isolation and sanctions. There is neither point of view. will work or be satisfactory in the long run.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.