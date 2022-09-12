World leaders to pack Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: who’s attending and who’s not

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to London on Saturday.

Attendance of foreign leaders is limited to one representative and their companion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be one of the biggest absentees at the funeral.

Washington – World Leaders A global show of admiration for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch is set to descend on Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday, was 96.

President Joe Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, are among the heads of state traveling to London for next Monday’s funeral, which will be packed with presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers and kings and queens of other nations.

The historic event has fueled speculation over who will be invited by Buckingham Palace – and who might turn it down.

A notable, yet surprising, absence will be Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian state media report. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russians respect Queen Elizabeth II “for her wisdom and global authority” but Putin is not under consideration to attend the funeral. Putin drew widespread condemnation, including sanctions from the United Kingdom, for the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Some top foreign leaders have other officials representing their nations. For example, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador The foreign minister of the country said on MondayMarcelo Ebrard, Will represent Mexico at the funeral.

Will former presidents including Trump and Obama attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral? Not likely.

How much power did Queen Elizabeth II really have? And would King Charles III have more or less?

The presence of foreign leaders will be limited to one representative from each country and their partnerAccording to Foreign Office documents obtained by Politico.

Other leaders who have confirmed – either through public statements or in multiple media reports – that they plan to attend are:

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Hungarian President Katalin Nova

Israeli Prime Minister Isaac Herzog

Italian President Sergio Mattarella

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Latvian President President Egils Levits

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nouceda

Polish President Andrzej Duda

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia Ortiz (Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, will also attend, According to Spanish daily elDiario.es.)

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Paula-May Weeks, President of Trinidad and Tobago

Members of the royal families of Norway, Denmark and Sweden will also attend the funeral, the Daily Guardian reported. Other leaders to attend, According to Reuters, is Alexander van der Bellen, President of Austria; Mohammed Shatyeh, Prime Minister of Palestine; and European Council President Charles Michel.

Contributed by: Associated Press

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.