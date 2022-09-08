New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

World leaders and politicians are reacting Thursday to an announcement by Kensington Palace that Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors are “concerned” about her health.

Palace said “after further evaluation this morning,” the 96-year-old’s medical staff “recommended that she remain under medical supervision.”

“The Queen is comfortable and at Balmoral”, a statement added, with members of the British royal family traveling to Scotland alongside her.

LIVE UPDATES: Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision: Royal family travel to be by her side

Here’s how celebrities are reacting to the news:

Liz Truss, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom:

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news coming out of Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts — and those of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Britain is praying for Queen Elizabeth, Archbishop of Canterbury says

John Kirby, White House spokesman:

“[President Biden] And the First Lady’s thoughts are strong and clear with the Queen and her family today.”

Mitch McConnell, US Senate Minority Leader:

“The Queen is an example of steadfast leadership and is beloved around the world. She is a historic friend of the United States. The decades of her reign have deepened the special relationship between our two countries, which has literally changed the world. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the Queen, the Royal Family and all our friends in the United Kingdom.” ”

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada:

“My thoughts and those of Canadians across the country are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We wish her well and our best wishes to the Royal Family.”

Tourists gathered at Buckingham Palace, shedding tears amid concerns for the Queen

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland:

“We are all deeply concerned by reports about Her Majesty’s health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and the entire Royal Family at this time.”

Ursula van der Leyen, President of the European Commission:

“She represents the entire history of Europe, our common home with our British friends. She has given us all, always, stability, faith in these years. She has shown immense courage. She is a legend. My eyes, and therefore my prayers, are with her.”

Tony Blair, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom:

“Today’s news from Buckingham Palace is deeply concerning. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this worrying time.”

David Cameron, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom:

“Deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. Sending my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this troubling time.”