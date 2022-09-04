World Economic Forum spokesman says Canada has bigger issues to discuss than conspiracy theories

A senior World Economic Forum official says Canada should be talking about more important things than conspiracy theories against his organization.

Adrian Monk, managing director of the WEF, also argues that politicians who support these theories should ask themselves if they are spreading disinformation from unscrupulous individuals.

“Canada needs to talk about a lot of things right now. You really shouldn’t be talking about the World Economic Forum based here in Geneva,” Monk told CBC Radio. House in an interview that will air on Saturday. “You know, there are actually bigger issues to think about.”

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, the WEF has become a popular target for conspiracy theorists.

It started when, in 2016, an author’s article was published on the WEF website entitled “ Welcome to 2030. I have nothing, I have no privacy and life has never been better. and intended, as its author says, as “a discussion of some of the pros and cons of current technological developments” – began to attract attention in 2020, after WEF founder and chairman Klaus Schwab wrote his own opinion, arguing for what he called “ great reset .”

According to Monk, these opinion papers represent two of the many different points of view that the WEF publishes and publishes.

The “Great Reset” has since become a conspiracy theory that a cabal of global elites is planning to remake society in order to destroy private property and install an authoritarian global government.

Monk said the “great reset” is really just an idea that grew out of the pandemic, when governments around the world poured billions of dollars into keeping economies afloat.

“The idea was that we should also try to encourage people to think about spending it on long-term goals that would help fight climate change, help retrain jobs, and all kinds of bigger, longer-term projects. emergency calls,” he told CBC radio host Katherine Cullen. House.

“One of the things our organization is trying to do is tell people, ‘Look beyond one week, three months, and think about maybe some long-term things you could do.’ This is what the great reset in the summer of 2020 was aimed at.”

Some Conservative MPs have been accused of spreading conspiracy theories against the WEF. After Conservative MP Colin Carey told the House of Commons in February that the WEF had “infiltrated more than half of Canada’s cabinet,” Charlie Angus of the NDP accused him of spreading misinformation.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner rises during the question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, October 2, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Other conservatives take a different view. Michelle Rempel Garner, MP for Calgary Nose Hill, wrote an opinion piece earlier this year entitled: I went to Davos. The World Economic Forum does not govern Canada. ‘

“Fears about the ‘great reset’, the World Economic Forum and the apparent plan to turn Canada into a communist state are one of the main conspiracy theories that motivated some of the protesters involved in the recently dissolved Ottawa trucker protest.” she wrote. “This assumption is becoming increasingly popular in conservative circles.”

Monk said that during the pandemic, the WEF learned that he was the target of state-sponsored disinformation campaigns. He said the false conspiracy theory that the WEF is pursuing a “new world order” borrows its structure from old anti-Semitic claims about a Jewish plan for global domination.

“It really was something that was picked up by some state-sponsored disinformation actors, and in some regions it took on a life of its own,” Monk said.

“Unfortunately, Canada has been one of those places where… there is a vulnerability to misinformation. This is an open society. And… this particular branch of disinformation has gone mainstream.”

Monk said the conspiracy theories about the “great reset” and the WEF are being promoted by disinformation agents and politicians should consider where these theories are coming from before supporting them.

“I admire anyone who makes the decision to dedicate their life to public life,” he said. “It’s not an easy road, but I think politicians of all stripes need to be very careful about the language they use and where some of these things come from and whether they come from a space of… disinformation and specific anti-Semitism.

“I think they need to take a very close look at themselves and look very hard in the mirror.”

We don’t write politics: Monck

Monk said the WEF does not prescribe policy but acts as a forum for the exchange of ideas.

However, the forum drew sharp political criticism.

Last week, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilivre told a crowd of cheering supporters that, as prime minister, he would ban cabinet ministers from attending “this big fancy billionaire conference with the World Economic Forum” and promised to remove them from the cabinet if they showed up. .

Listen: Adrian Monk of the World Economic Forum speaks to House:

CBC News: Home15:27World Economic Forum condemns conspiracy theories ‘poisoning’ public debate Adrian Monk, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, discusses the reasons why his organization has become the target of widespread conspiracy theories.

Every January, the WEF holds a conference in Davos, Switzerland, where business and policy leaders from around the world gather to exchange ideas. Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who backed Poilivre as leader of the Conservatives, attended the conference twice.

When Harper attended the conference in 2012, he gave a speech calling the WEF “an integral part of the global dialogue among leaders in politics, business, and civil society” and said that “with ongoing global economic volatility, the opportunity for this fundraiser is now more valuable than ever.”

Monk said that Poilivere’s decision to draw the WEF the way he did was confusing.

“I don’t know how he differs in his analysis from, say, Stephen Harper,” he said. “We are not advocating any particular political point of view. We try to remain impartial and neutral.

“We are not in favor of big, small and medium governments. We are dealing with governments of all stripes… so I really don’t understand where this particular analysis comes from.”

As prime minister, I will ban ministers and other senior officials from participating in the World Economic Forum. Become a member to be able to vote: https://t.co/fSIdr4SUbt pic.twitter.com/URjf9i4Ngc –@Pierre Poilievre

In a statement released by CBC News, Poilivre said the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos “is a hypocritical gathering of billionaires, multinationals and powerful politicians” who are “teaching working-class people to stop buying gasoline.”

“There is no obvious benefit for Canadians to be involved in this. Canadian taxpayers should not be charged to send government leaders to attend such a meeting,” Poilivre said in a statement. “Rather, ministers should focus entirely on serving ordinary people in Canadian communities.”

Danielle Smith, a leading candidate to replace outgoing Alberta Premier Jason Kenny in the leadership of the United Conservative Party, also criticized the WEF. She described it as a group of “anti-democratic elites” who have been attacking Alberta for years and want Canadians to “have nothing and be happy”.