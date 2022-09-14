World Cup 2022 final venue Lusail Stadium in Qatar fails miserably in test run

The Lucille Stadium failed its first Test in epic fashion.

The venue is set to host 10 matches in the 2022 World Cup, including the final, and will be completed in time for the start of the tournament in Qatar.

On Friday, the 80,000-seat Stadium Lusail hosted its first game of the so-called Super Cup, pitting Saudi side Al Hilal against Zamalek of the Egyptian Premier League.

According to multiple reports, the problems included, but were not limited to: inadequate transportation to the venue, the stadium’s water supply running out at halftime, lack of air conditioning in the sweltering heat, and inadequate bathrooms.

Not great.

The game was a near sell-out with 77,575 fans in attendance, but many of those fans faced adverse conditions that did not bode well for the World Cup just two months before kickoff.

Americans Abroad:USMNT’s Gio Reyna is back — now please stay healthy

Who is Matai Akimboni? Pro debut by Wayne Rooney as a 15-year-old at DC United

Sports Newsletter:Biggest stories every morning. And we deliver. Sign up now!

According to Doha News, the absence of shuttle buses for fans using the parking lots around the stadium is critical. One family told the outlet they had to walk for 45 minutes in temperatures of 95 degrees Fahrenheit, made even hotter by the humidity.

Reuters reported The stadium vendors ran out of water at half-time and there was no one outside – a scene never acceptable but made more problematic by the heat and humidity.

A father told Doha News that his five-year-old daughter was unable to find water and a kind stadium volunteer provided him with his own supply.

“I will forever be grateful to that young man because I can’t imagine what I would have done without his help. But not everyone is as lucky as me. What will we do during the World Cup? I don’t even want to go anymore,” he said.

Another fan told Doha News that they spent 20 minutes looking for the women’s bathrooms, with “clueless” volunteers at the stadium unable to help.

A spokesman for the World Cup organizing committee told Reuters the game was intended as a test to identify areas for improvement ahead of the World Cup.

In that sense at least, Lucille Stadium’s inaugural game was certainly a success.

Follow up Pro Soccer WireSeth Wertelney on Twitter @svertelney.