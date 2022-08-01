New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Joe Manchin, DW. V., chose to support President Biden’s green energy agenda in the Senate last week. On the Big Sunday Show, panelists highlighted how the legislation would raise inflation and taxes, despite staged promises to the contrary.

Co-host Anita Vogel said Manchin was wrong, citing the Joint Committee on Taxation Analysis.

“The bipartisan group says taxes will rise next year for people making less than $200,000. The average tax rate for nearly every income bracket will rise, and those making less than $400,000 will pay two-thirds of the tax burden in about ten years. Thanks to the burden of new green energy credits to help the wealthy, ” she said.

“They can call it the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ whatever they want,” co-host Charles Hurt responded. “It’s not going to reduce inflation, it’s going to increase inflation.”

“There’s no such thing as a free lunch, the money comes from somewhere. Even if you print it, the money comes from somewhere and working Americans have to pay the price,” he added.

Vogel cited the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton budget model. “We estimate that the de-inflationary law will increase inflation very little for the first few years, to 0.05 percent in 2024,” the report said.

Rachel Campos-Duffy called the legislation “an insult to the American people” and “a climate bill that has nothing to do with inflation.”

“It’s going to raise taxes, so it’s going to raise inflation,” she added.

She accused Manchin of “lying” to his constituents on the issue. Campos-Duffy added that West Virginians “don’t like Joe Biden, miss Trump, definitely miss Trump gas prices, they miss Trump’s economy, they miss Trump’s foreign policy where we don’t have a nuclear disaster every three months.

The The United States is in recession After the GDP showed negative growth for the second consecutive quarter. At the same time, inflation is at a 40-year high as prices of meat, gas, energy bills and rent rise.