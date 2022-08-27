Worked at the Canadian Embassy in Afghanistan. Now he’s being told to move to an orphanage

Before life as he knew it was turned upside down after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Mohammad Fahim Rahmani worked at the Canadian embassy.

Now he is being told to pack his bags, move to a shelter in Toronto and apply for social assistance.

This is because almost a year after he set foot on Canadian soil, the support he and his family received through the federal resettlement assistance program is coming to an end – even though the documents for permanent residence his parents are languishing in the federal government’s processing queue. The program provides up to a year of direct financial support, temporary housing, and referrals to community services as needed.

“We didn’t come from Afghanistan to live in shelters,” Rahmani, 30, told CBC Toronto outside the Toronto hotel where he is currently staying.

“Everyone wants to get their documents, start their life, their place and start their work. And one year of opportunities that I lost – who will pay for this?

Rahmani does not want to receive social assistance. He doesn’t want to live in a state-funded hotel. But as long as his parents’ papers are in order, he says their lives are on hold and that shelter is not an option.

“After that, no one will help us”

Since then, his own paperwork has been processed, but Rahmani says he hasn’t been able to move on and find a job because his parents don’t speak English and need his help day in and day out while they’re waiting to be processed. At the same time, he worries that moving from a state-funded hotel to an orphanage could mean the failure of a system he never needed to navigate.

“My biggest fear is that if we move, unfortunately no one will help us after that,” Rahmani said.

He is not alone.

More than a year after the federal government pledged to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees in Canada, this is welcome. less than half what. Many are still waiting for their paperwork to be processed by the federal government. Prior to this, several refugees told CBC News that they have no social security numbers and cannot find work – their lives are on hold.

CBC Toronto spoke to two different immigration lawyers about the refugee situation. One of them said that, as far as he knew, Afghan refugees could not obtain work permits pending clearance. Another said it was indeed possible.

To clear up the confusion, CBC News asked Refugee Immigration and Citizenship Canada several times about refugee claims. The department could not give an answer to the question of whether refugees can work during the paperwork.

It is shameful that the Canadian government has abandoned the procedure for relocating these Afghan citizens. – Robert Blanchey, Immigration Attorney

As house manager at the Canadian embassy in Kabul, Rahmani considered himself one of the lucky ones. He managed to evacuate with his parents and sister in tow before the Kabul airport closed and arrived in Canada on August 28, 2021.

Since then, he has been transferred from one hotel to another, to a third, and back to the first.

Rahmani says he repeatedly inquired about the status of his parents’ application for permanent residency, eventually learning that there were concerns about his father’s past involvement in the Afghan military.

This is despite the fact that he was allowed to come to Canada in the first place with documents issued by the IRCC, he says.

“My family was not a terrorist. They did not come illegally,” he said.

Rahmani now fears his father could be deported back to a country run by a group that Canada considers a terrorist organization before the government considers the 63-year-old’s request for permanent residency.

“I want to work, I want to study”

Hikmatulla Barakzai, 28, came to Canada with his brother, who worked as an interpreter for the Canadian army. He arrived on 10 October with his young daughter and his pregnant wife, who gave birth at the hotel where they were put up.

Now his son is six months old, and the whole family still lives in one hotel room, now in another hotel. They have no kitchen, no park nearby, no answer to the question of how long their lives will remain in limbo, he says.

Hikmatullah Barakzai arrived in Canada with his pregnant wife and young daughter last October. His son is now six months old, but the whole family is still living in the same hotel room with no kitchen, no park nearby, and no answer as to how long their lives will remain in limbo. (Presented by Hikmatulla Barakzai)

“I have a family, children. I want to work. I want to study. My wife wants to study,” he said. “Everything is stopped and just waiting. But I don’t know how long.”

Barakzai says he asked his government resettlement provider, COSTI Immigration Services, about applying for a work permit, but was told he should just wait for his permanent residency to be processed. COSTI is a Toronto-based immigrant services agency funded by IRCC to provide settling, language training, job search assistance and other similar services to government-assisted refugees and other eligible newcomers.

Rahmani says COSTI also told him it was time to leave the hotel.

CBC News contacted COSTI for comment, but the agency said in a statement: “There have been no families at the hotel for over a year.”

All other questions were referred to IRCC.

In an email to CBC News, IRCC spokesperson Nancy Caron said the department “is aware that some Afghans in Canada are temporarily staying in hotels while we work to finalize the status of their immigration applications.”

“For Afghans whose cases are complex, processing will take longer as we work to obtain information and process their applications,” the statement said, adding that “continues to raise awareness of the current housing issues that many people face while working along with our federal and provincial counterparts.”

The department did not say why the refugees are limited to one year in a hotel if their paperwork is still pending, nor did it respond to concerns about failing if they do as they are told and move into a shelter.

Canada ‘lost ball’ on Afghans: lawyer

Toronto-based immigration lawyer Robert Blanchey says Canada needs to be more forthcoming about the reasons why so many Afghan refugees still face bureaucratic hurdles.

“It’s a shame that the Canadian government has abandoned the resettlement process for these Afghan citizens,” he said.

“They went through the most harrowing circumstances imaginable, only to finally arrive in Canada and kind of exhale and breathe a sigh of relief realizing that they have a different set of problems.”

And for those who think that living away from hotels is not so bad, he says: “There were a lot of nightmare stories.”

Meanwhile, as the months go by, Barakzai begs Canada to act quickly so that his little ones can soon find a home outside the four walls of their one and only hotel room.

“We left everything at home,” he said. “We have lost everything. Now we are here and waiting for your help.

“Please pay attention to us.”