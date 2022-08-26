type here...
CANADA Woof! St. John's closes illegal barbershop... which turns...
CANADA

Woof! St. John’s closes illegal barbershop… which turns out to be a Hudson & Rex set

By printveela editor

Ann Pickard-Waandering and Julian Waandering proudly showcase their home on Gower Street, which was used as a filming location for Hudson & Rex. (Zach Goody/CBC)

A TV show about a canine detective recently managed to fool the residents of the St. John’s area and even the city inspector.

On Friday, city officials said they received a complaint on Aug. 10 from a downtown Gower Street resident about an illegal barbershop called Curl Up & Dye, located in an apartment building, according to a windshield sign. neighboring house.

After the inspector conducted an investigation, the city sent out a letter to homeowners telling them they needed to apply to the city for proper certification or face fines and legal action.

But Curl Up & Dye doesn’t really exist – the painted “showcase” is actually part of the set for the CityTV TV show. Hudson and Rexwho shoots in and around St. John’s.

Homeowners Anne Picard-Wandering and Julian Wandering find the whole situation very amusing.

“We just laughed. Obviously, it was an oversight, an honest mistake,” said Julian Vaandering on Friday.

On Monday, the couple were surprised to find a letter from the city that said the inspector “found out that it appears Curl Up & Dye is operating part of the building without permits or a certificate of ownership.”

In the letter, the couple was asked to fill out a business application with a floor plan of the area occupied. Failure to do so, the city wrote, means possible fines, lawsuits and possible retention of property.

Picard-Wandering said the couple responded immediately to the city to clear up the misunderstanding.

Fake Beauty Salon Curl Up & Dye

3 hours ago

Duration 2:28

Curl Up & Dye is a fictional business used during the filming of Hudson & Rex in St. John’s. The “showcase” was so convincing that it deceived the neighbor and the city inspector.

The pair love the painted Curl Up & Dye sign and even posted a poll on Facebook asking people if they should leave it for a while after filming ended.

“The vast majority of people were like, ‘Yeah, leave it, it’s fun, it adds to the neighborhood.’ That alone was enough to make so many people laugh. We thought it was such a scream,” Picard-Vandering said.

In fact, the house was once a beauty salon called Elegant Beauty Salon. Picard-Wandering said other salons had filled the space before, starting in the 1940s, but since the couple took over, the place has become just their home.

“It looked legal”

The city of St. John’s declined to be interviewed, but the statement said an inspector assigned to review the complaint visited the site and “determined by evaluation that it was likely the business was operating without permits.”

City officials said inspection officials use “various tools” to investigate complaints before taking action.

“In this situation, it looked like a legal and justified action. The window sign looks real and there is an Open/Closed sign in the door window and there was nothing in place that could [stated] this business was a prop for filming,” the city said.

“In addition, the name ‘Curl and Dye’ is a legitimate business in other provinces.”

Curl Up & Dye is not a real business, but has received a serious warning from the city of St. John’s. (Zach Goody/CBC)

City officials dropped the complaint, but said that if the Vaanderings wanted to keep their sign, the city would have to review it to make sure it complied with city heritage guidelines.

The Vaanderings said the city had a good time about all the trials and advice of hopes, and the inspector could laugh as much as they did.

“We are very, very happy that so many people had such a good laugh about it,” Picard-Vandering said.

“There have been a few negative comments towards the city, but we take it all with a pinch of salt because the laughter that all of this has generated far outweighs any negative the strange person might have done about the city. honor of the city, they answered us.”

Learn more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

