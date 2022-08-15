type here...
Woodstock ’99 is back in the spotlight in a new documentary. This Windsor musician was at the festival

This was the highlight of the year for any fan of alternative music.

Woodstock ’99 brought together some of the most famous bands of the day, including Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bush, to perform at a summer music festival in Rome, New York. But everything turned out differently than in August 1969.

Train Wreck: Woodstock ’99which recently debuted on Netflix along with last year’s Music Box: Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Fury, on Crave, brought the summer music festival back into the modern zeitgeist.

Kelly Hoppe of Big Sugar performed at a music festival on Sunday night, July 25, 1999.

  • WATCH | Kelly Hoppe checks out Woodstock ’99:

Big Sugar’s Kelly Hoppe says he went out to the festival to see what was going on. There was just dirt everywhere.

Woodstock ’99 featured several Canadian bands, including Tragically Hip, Alanis Morissette, Our Lady Peace, Serial Joe, and Hoppe’s band Big Sugar. But Hoppe didn’t know what to expect when they took the stage.

  • WATCH | How Big Sugar’s concert at Woodstock ’99 went:

Onstage at Woodstock ’99

Big Sugar didn’t know what to expect when they took the Emerging Artist stage at Woodstock ’99.

In 1999, CBC News reported that people at a music festival went on a rampage overnight, setting fire to tents, booths, trailers, and sound equipment. The reason at the time was that the riot started out of anger at the long lines and high food prices. Seven people were injured and seven were arrested, including a 22-year-old man from Toronto. Hoppe said he found out what was really going on at the festival when the TV was turned on at home.

  • WATCH | Hoppe talks about dichotomy between festivals with a difference of several weeks:

Finding out what happened

Big Sugar’s Kelly Hoppe says he found out about what happened during the festival when he got home and turned on the TV.

