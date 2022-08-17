Wood Buffalo National Park ‘in danger’? UNESCO researchers are in Canada to find out

The United Nations body that oversees some of the world’s greatest natural attractions is back in Canada to evaluate the government’s response to ongoing threats to the country’s largest national park, including plans to dump treated oil sands tailings into its catchment area.

In a series of meetings starting Thursday, UNESCO investigators are to determine whether Wood Buffalo National Park should be on its list of World Heritage Sites in Danger, a move the agency has already deemed “probable.”

“Canada is failing,” said Mikisew Cree First Nations Melody Lepine, who first brought concerns about Alberta’s northern park to UNESCO’s attention.

The forest buffalo, larger than Switzerland, is one of the largest freshwater deltas in the world and is rich in biodiversity, including nesting sites for the endangered cranes. Its labyrinth of wetlands, rivers, lakes and prairies is the largest and most intact ecosystem of its kind in North America.

But the park, which spans Alberta and the Northwest Territories, is slowly drying up due to a combination of climate change and upstream development such as the Site C dam in British Columbia. In addition, studies have revealed increasing evidence of seepage from oil sands tailings into groundwater and surface water upstream.

In 2017, UNESCO found that 15 out of 17 environmental indicators in the park were deteriorating and provided Canada with a list of improvements needed to ensure the park retains its status. This week’s meetings should gauge the response from federal and provincial governments.

A report written for Mikisew by science consultant Carla Davidson credits the province with buffer zones around the park and Ottawa with water management plans for it. But the document says that little has been done.

Risk assessment for oil sands tailings has not yet been completed

The report states that a risk assessment for the oil sands tailings has not yet begun. Sites in the oil sands area used by American cranes have not been identified.

Indigenous proposals to address gaps in knowledge were rejected. There are no land use plans.

The report states that provincial groups studying scientific issues have been given restrictive powers.

For example, a group studying mine reclamation may only consider ways to treat and dispose of wastewater. Cultural impacts on local indigenous peoples are not taken into account, nor is the cumulative effect of individual events.

The unique salt flats were one of the reasons the park, located on the border between Alberta and the Northwest Territories, received UNESCO World Heritage status. (Presented by Caroline Matthews)

“Alberta has so far refused to realize most of the [the recommendations]”, the report says. “Instead, we’re seeing plenty of examples of how Alberta relied on the very policy tools that brought the park to where it is today.”

Meanwhile, both levels of government are preparing regulations governing the first discharge of tailings into the Athabasca River.

These rules are expected in 2025.

The Mining Association of Canada states that contaminated water can be safely treated and disposed of. In documents posted on its website, the association says that the tailings can only be reclaimed after the water that fills them is removed.

“Oil sands operators have demonstrated processes for handling these [contaminants] to levels that are safe for release into the environment.

“After decades of work in this field using various methods with continuous improvement as the goal, the industry is confident that water can be treated and safely released into the environment once regulations are in place.”

But Gillian Chow-Fraser of the Canadian Parks and Wildlife Society said neither the industry nor the government had considered other ways to deal with the tailings, such as pumping water underground.

“[Treating and releasing] In fact, this is not a solution for reclamation,” she said. “It’s a cheap and easy way for these companies to keep producing at the same rate.”

Alberta environmental spokeswoman Carla Jones said the sewage would be far from reaching the Athabasca River.

“Cleaned oil sands mine waters that have been in contact with bitumen will not be released until we can definitively demonstrate, using sound scientific evidence, that this can be done safely and that there are strict regulatory processes in place to ensure the protection of human health and environment,” she wrote in an email.

52 sites around the world are on the “In Danger” list

If UNESCO places Wood Buffalo on its “Threatened” list, it will join 52 other sites from around the world, most of which are threatened by war or civil unrest. He only has one other site from the G7 country, the Everglades in Florida.

“Having a World Heritage Site is something we should be proud of,” Chow-Fraser said. “The international recognition that things are not as good as they seem here is not something to be proud of.”

According to Lepin, neither the industry nor the indigenous people want permanent tailings in the landscape. But the solution to this problem and the general deterioration of Wood Buffalo is not possible without additional resources and a broader search for solutions.

“They don’t offer a lot of options,” she said.

Lepin said the UNESCO decision could spur Canadian governments into action.

“This site should be listed as ‘Dangerous’.