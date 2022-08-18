New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

From Danica McKellar “The Wonder Years” She sat down with her son Draco to talk about her life as a young actress and the unexpected turn she took after landing the role of Winnie Cooper on the popular television show.

In an interview with Fun tonightMcKellar’s son Draco asked his mother questions about starring in “The Wonder Years” and her experience taking a break from acting to become a mathematician.

“I went to UCLA, but when I got to school, everywhere I went, people on campus you know, ‘Hey Vinny!’ “I couldn’t get away from it,” said McKellar, “so I had to figure out how to value myself outside of Vinny Cooper.”

Danica McKellar talks new project: ‘There’s this epidemic of kids being afraid of maths’

McKellar has written several children’s books, including “Goodnight Numbers,” “Bathtime Mathtime,” “Ten Magic Butterflies” and “Double Puppy Trouble.”

She has also written math books for teens and adults, including “Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape” and “Kiss My Math: Showing Pre-Algebra Who’s Boss.”

Draco appeared in some McKellar’s Hallmark Movies Already and he asked his mother in an interview how she would react if he had a career in acting.

“Draco, I’ll support you in whatever you want to do. I’ll put you in acting classes and guide you through it,” she answered.

“I would never push you in that direction, because it’s a tough life,” she added.