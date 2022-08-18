‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKellar Explains Why She Became a Mathematician and Quit Acting

(CNN) “The Wonder Years” actress Danica McKellar gave up acting to pursue a career in mathematics, and now she’s explaining why.

McKellar’s young son Draco recently interviewed his mom for ET and asked her, “You were about my age when you starred in ‘The Wonder Years.’ What do you remember most about those years?”

McKellar said balancing work and school was difficult.

“What I miss most is being an actress and doing my school work,” she said. “There was a long way back in the school trailer.”

While taking a break from acting, she became an acclaimed mathematician. McKellar has also written 11 children’s books about mathematics.

