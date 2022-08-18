type here...
Entertainment

‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKellar Explains Why She Became a Mathematician and Quit Acting

(CNN)“The Wonder Years” actress Danica McKellar gave up acting to pursue a career in mathematics, and now she’s explaining why.

McKellar’s young son Draco recently interviewed his mom for ET and asked her, “You were about my age when you starred in ‘The Wonder Years.’ What do you remember most about those years?”
McKellar said balancing work and school was difficult.
    “What I miss most is being an actress and doing my school work,” she said. “There was a long way back in the school trailer.”
      While taking a break from acting, she became an acclaimed mathematician. McKellar has also written 11 children’s books about mathematics.
      Her son asked the reason.
      “When and why did you decide to take a break from acting and become a mathematician?” Draco asked.
        “I went to UCLA, but when I went to school, everywhere I went, the whole campus would have people yelling, you know, ‘Hey Vinnie!’ or ‘Hey, loved you on ‘The Wonder Years’!” McKellar talked about her character on the show, Winnie Cooper. “I couldn’t get away from it. So I had to find out how I was valuable outside of Winnie Cooper, and math was challenging, and I did well in it. And I loved the feeling that my value, the important things, had nothing to do with what I looked like or television. Do with it.”
          She told her son that while the acting life was tough, she would support him if he chose that path.
          “Draco, I’ll support you in whatever you want to do. I’ll put you in acting classes and I’ll guide you through them,” she said.

