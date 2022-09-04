type here...
Won an Emmy for narrating a Netflix documentary on Barack Obama

(CNN)At Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, former President Barack Obama and the late actor Chadwick Boseman scored notable wins.

Obama won an Outstanding Narrator Emmy Award for his work on the Netflix documentary “Our Great National Parks.”
Created by Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama’s creation organization A five-part documentary On national parks and wildlife around the world.
    Obama is the second US president to win an Emmy. Dwight Eisenhower was awarded an Honorary Governors Award by the Television Academy in 1956 while he was still in office.
      Obama is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner, having received Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. Only 17 people have achieved this feat, including Rita Moreno and John Legend. The former president has previously won two Grammys for audio versions of his memoirs.
        Also on Saturday late actor Dr Chadwick Boseman Posthumously awarded an Emmy. Boseman won the character voice-over performance category for his role in the Disney+ animated series “What if…?” As Marvel’s Star-Lord T’Challa.
        The “Black Panther” The star died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

