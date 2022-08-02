New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The National Organization for Women (NOW) lifted Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension Monday hours after the ruling was announced.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson made her decision and imposed a suspension on the Cleveland Browns quarterback. The NFL has three days to appeal the ruling. Watson faces two dozen civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment. He solved 23 of them. He also avoided indictment by two grand juries in Texas.

Now called the verdict “unacceptable, humiliating and dangerous – but not surprising”.

“The NFL and the multi-billion dollar sports industry have a vested interest in enabling sexual misconduct, assault and violence,” the women’s group said in a press release. “They even wrote it into Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract!

“The Browns knew their star recruit would be suspended for at least part of this year’s season because of his sex-offense record, so they restructured his contract to turn most of his first-year $46 million payment into a signing bonus. He wasn’t tied to playing actual games.”

The organization called on the NFL to “change its business model” moving forward.

“Deshaun Watson must not be allowed to profit from his horrific behavior, and the NFL must change its business model, which allows, enables and conceals sexual misconduct, respects women and holds abusers accountable,” the group said.

“Shame on the Cleveland Browns for rewarding Deshaun Watson and shame on the NFL for perpetuating a system where money talks and women don’t listen.”

If the NFL decides to appeal, Watson could return in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The game is scheduled for Oct. 23 in Baltimore. It is the same month as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.