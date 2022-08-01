Women’s football has come so far since I was England captain.

I watched a story made at Wembley on a Sunday with my two young sons by my side. I couldn’t sleep that night. I just kept scrolling through social media to see all the joy and celebration and then watched the match again on TV – I didn’t want to miss a single moment of this great event. I’m tired, but I’m sure I’m not as tired as the Lionesses, who I know had a huge party – as we would have done when I captained England between 2002 and 2012.

I’m immensely proud of the girls and I’m also lucky to have had a role in my career in raising the female game. I have always said that as long as you leave England in a better place than when you first put on your shirt and fought and worked, then you can look at yourself in the mirror and say, “I did my best for this kind of sports”. I know what I did.

The investment in the game has brought us here, and the constant struggle to change people’s perceptions. When I joined Arsenal at the age of 17 in 1996, I had to pay for a replacement – about five pounds a week, which was then a lot to play. You will probably have to go back a few generations for this to happen to the Arsenal men’s team. I remember in 2009, when we lost the final of the Euro to Germany, we arrive at Heathrow Airport: there was not a single camera, not a single journalist. This time I performed in Trafalgar Square on the Sunday before the match and couldn’t believe how many fans were supporting the team. The gap between then and now is incredible.

I remember flying to the quarter-finals of the 2011 World Cup in economy class. There was one physiotherapist and one doctor for the whole team. We had to go to the hotel room after the games and sit in the ice baths. Now the team has several physiotherapists, doctors and masseuses, as well as super-cold cryochambers. They get more resources, which is very important for athletes, allowing them to focus on their fitness and performance.

I was lucky to play for England in 2009 when the team got central contracts which allowed us to quit our jobs and train more. Many of the women I played with for England had other jobs like firefighters or postmen, and I worked as a fitness instructor. When I joined Arsenal and became England captain, they put me and several other players in the role of development specialists who went to schools, talked to young girls and coached them to inspire them.

However, I would get up at 6am, go to work, go straight to work out, then come back at midnight to do it all over again. The situation is changing, but we need to maintain this momentum. And you need to start from the bottom. Every girl should be able to play football in elementary school. We need to normalize everyone who plays football, even if it’s halftime.

We now have incredible role models, including Leah Williamson, the England captain, at the very top of the game. We need to keep lifting it. With men’s matches so condensed, they still dominate, but clubs need to share more of their options so women’s games can continue. Sponsorship also plays a key role. Why doesn’t any company want to make a business deal with this incredible team, these players and role models?

I am proud to be involved in women’s football: it is honest, passionate, it is driven by pure love. If a female player stays on the floor, you know she is injured. Otherwise, they just jump up and keep playing; they respect referees and only play with the desire to inspire, achieve and be incredible role models in the sport. If you are new to the women’s game, welcome! Now go to the games and enjoy this amazing journey. I promise you will never go to a Women’s Super League match and you won’t feel better after the game.

When something is difficult, when you had to overcome barriers to do it, it makes it even more rewarding when you achieve. That’s what I feel when I look at the game of this team. I have played with or against many of them – Jill Scott, Ellen White, Lucy Bronze – over the years. I know what they went through to get there. And I couldn’t be more proud.