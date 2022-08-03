Women seek judicial review after province rejects request for overseas surgery

Two women are asking a Nova Scotia court to review the Department of Health’s decision to deny their claims for out-of-country health care.

Jennifer Brady of Halifax has lymphedema, a condition that causes fluid to accumulate and can cause painful swelling, an increased risk of skin infection and sepsis, and hardening of the skin.

Crystal Ellingsen, from the Spryfield area of ​​Halifax, has lipedema, a condition that causes excess fat to build up in her legs and arms, which causes pain, swelling, and easy bruising.

Brady and Ellingsen have both tried treatments other than surgery to manage their condition, but they say these treatments are only meant to treat the symptoms, not the cause.

They say the surgery is necessary to limit or stop the progression of their diseases and avoid further deterioration in their quality of life and future costs to Nova Scotia’s medical system.

A request for judicial review, filed in Nova Scotia’s Supreme Court on July 22, said the province advised Brady and Ellingsen that they needed an opinion from a provincially licensed specialist on their condition that supported their request for out-of-country treatment. But in both cases they said that such a specialist does not exist.

“It’s impossible to meet the criteria,” says Brady. “Not just difficult, but literally impossible.”

“Constant Pain”

Brady developed swelling in his legs after undergoing a radical hysterectomy for cervical cancer in 2019. The operation involved the removal of lymph nodes, which in some patients can lead to lymphedema.

She treated the tumor with compression stockings, a massage called manual lymphatic drainage, self-massage, and wearing inflatable pants for up to three hours a day, which move fluid in the legs to improve drainage.

Despite these methods, some of which are not covered financially by the province, Brady says she still suffers from debilitating pain caused by swelling and tissue damage. Once a daily jogger, the single mother of two now has to carefully manage the amount of time she spends on her feet each day.

Jennifer Brady has lymphedema and paid $80,000 out of her own pocket to have surgery in Japan. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

“Honestly, there are days when the pain, the constant pain, is so terrible that I feel like I should just kill myself. Because what else am I supposed to do? Live in constant pain for the rest of your life?

Last November, Brady was admitted to the hospital with a skin infection that led to blood poisoning, a potentially fatal condition that can recur in people with lymphedema.

She learned about an operation called a lymphovenous anastomosis, which can greatly improve the symptoms of lymphedema—permanently for some. However, the operation is not available in Nova Scotia, and surgeons performing it elsewhere in Canada have waiting lists of several years.

Brady wears compression stockings on both legs, including two on his left leg, to help control swelling. One pair costs about $400 and lasts three to four months. At night, she wears a different style that costs about $300 a pair. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

Brady found a doctor in Japan willing to perform the operation and asked MSI to cover the cost of about $80,000. She was told that she needed an opinion from a provincial specialist to support her request for treatment, but there was no provincial lymphedema specialist.

She asked the Ministry of Health to reconsider MSI’s decision, but it also refused to approve the funding.

Brady demonstrates how she pulls on thick compression stockings every morning after waking up. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

So, in June, Brady went to Japan, paying for the surgery herself, remortgaging her house. It made a “tremendous” difference, she said, by shrinking the swelling and reducing anxiety about a recurrence of the blood infection.

“The dark place I’ve been in isn’t completely over yet, but I feel a little more hopeful.”

“We have nothing”

Ellingsen has not yet decided to go abroad for lipedema surgery, although she has found a doctor willing to operate on her at a hospital in Germany.

The surgery will remove diseased tissue that does not respond to diet or exercise and will reduce chronic pain, swelling, and stress on Ellingsen’s joints. Each operation will cost $12,000, not including travel, and Ellingsen says she will need four or five operations.

Like Brady, she was told she needed a referral from a lipoedema specialist. Since there is none, MSI suggested getting a referral from a certain plastic surgeon. However, this surgeon told her that he was not currently accepting patients with lipedema and it would be five years before he could see her. Ellingsen said all the other plastic surgeons she contacted told her they didn’t treat lipedema or treat people with her body mass index.

Ellingsen wears compression stockings, a pair of which cost about $1,000. (Brian McKay/CBC)

She also filed an appeal against MSI’s decision, but the Department of Health denied her request to cover the cost of the operation abroad.

“We don’t have anything,” she said of people with lipedema in the province. “And I wouldn’t say much, because every step I take to try and get recognition and try to get cared for, the door slams shut in my face.”

Ellingsen, meanwhile, continues to use compression stockings and massage to treat his condition.

She says that if she has to, she will take out a mortgage on her house to pay for the operation. But she says the responsibility should lie with the provinces.

“The lack of understanding and the inability of our healthcare system to address this issue does not negate my need for care.”

Both women say that if patients like them don’t receive surgery, Nova Scotia’s health care system is likely to incur significant future costs, including joint replacement surgery in Ellingsen’s case and emergency care for blood poisoning. in Brady’s case.

The province is responsible

In an emailed statement, Department of Health spokesperson Halela Perro said there are specialists in Nova Scotia who care for patients with lipedema and lymphedema, and that if the specialist decides that treatment options outside the province or country are appropriate, he can make a request to MSI. seeking approval.

Perro said that MSI does not approve treatment outside of a province or country without a referral and prior approval.

Judicial Review

In their petition for judicial review, the women are asking for the Department of Health’s decision and “other remedies” to be set aside, as well as legal costs, to be overturned.

Both want the province to cover the costs of their surgeries and improve care options and policies so people can access the specialists and the treatment they need.

Brady demands an apology from the Department of Health and Health Secretary Michelle Thompson.

“The pain and suffering that I have gone through for over a year has been devastating to my life. I am left with irreversible tissue damage, and I believe I should pay for the damage.”

Brady also wants more research on lymphedema in the province, and both say more medical services should be available for treatments like compression stockings.

