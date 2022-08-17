Women from all over the world come to Antigonish for leadership lessons

Helena Zefanias has been teaching women and families about empowerment and leadership in her home country of Mozambique for 40 years. But during her stay in Canada, she is studying, hoping to learn from other women and bring it home.

Zephanias is a member of the Global Change Leaders Program, a seven-week course hosted by St. Francis Xavier Hospital. International Cody Institute in Antigonish, NS It brings together 18 women leaders from developing countries to explore and reflect on justice, feminism and leadership.

Zephanias said she applied to the program to gain new skills because although she is an activist, facilitator and trainer, she does not have much written material to pass on.

“So to pass on to the next generation of activists or feminists that will come along, I decided that I want to write more, I want to document what we are doing,” she said. “And I realized that I don’t have this skill. So when I found out about this course, I thought it would give me the foundation I needed.”

Helena Zefanias is a Mozambican gender specialist who is participating in the program. (David Laughlin/CBC)

The program, now in its sixth week, is the first international group brought to Nova Scotia by the Coady International Institute since the pandemic.

Sarika Sinha, program coordinator, said it was important that the first program was for women leaders.

“All over the world, women cook and earn money, but they are mostly not recognized,” Sinha said. “So much more importantly, since COVID, this is the first course we have on campus.

“And there is a general feeling of extreme enthusiasm and welcome, you know, not only in [the Coady Institute]but also in Antigone.

Sinha said the committee had to choose from 3,000 applicants from around the world.

“Our goal is to see that these women need to be very, very deeply involved in community service.”

Fight for equality at home

Much of Zephanias’ work is related to family farms and ensuring that women receive their share of the income generated by their farm. She says that for this it is necessary to involve the whole family and change their attitude towards women’s work.

“There are not many paid jobs in the countryside in my country, so every single household will have their own small farm,” Zefanias said. “And this is the amount of work that women do together, of course, with their husbands, if they are around. But in the end, the control of making decisions about what to do with one’s income is usually left to the men.”

She said women also do most of the daily housework and childcare, but she didn’t realize women were being treated differently until she was 24, when she separated from her husband and had two children.

“That’s when I started to learn what it means to be a woman,” Zephanias said. “I faced a lot of inequality, discrimination, etc. And I asked: “How so?” And then I realized that I had to do something.”

Miriam Vololonarivo from Madagascar has created a non-profit organization that helps women and youth recover from natural disasters. (David Laughlin/CBC)

Miriam Vololonarivo, another participant, came to the program from Madagascar. She founded a non-profit organization that promotes sustainable development by helping women and youth prepare for and recover from natural disasters.

“In Madagascar, our country is among the five most vulnerable countries in the world,” Vololonarivo said. “This is the most vulnerable country [to] climate change, and we are hit by three to five cyclones a year, floods, droughts. So many young people [are impacted] and most of them are women or vulnerable.”

Vololonarivo said the program helped her learn about her job and what motivates her to change.

“Until now, I didn’t know that I was a feminist,” she said. “So, for this program, in these two months, I learned that feminism fights for equal justice, social justice, and equality for all… the program helped me open my eyes to inequality around the world.”

Zephanias agreed and said it was “beautiful” to be in a room with women from all over the world.

“I feel empowered in the whole process … And in addition, I feel very responsible that I must not only keep this knowledge that I have acquired only for myself, I must give it back to my community.”

MORE TOP STORIES