New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Massachusetts man who kidnapped a drunken 23-year-old woman outside a Boston bar and then held her in jail for days and repeatedly raped her will spend 29 to 39 years in prison.

Jurors found Victor Pena, now 42, guilty of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

In January 2019, Pena found the victim intoxicated when she went drinking with her sister and friends in downtown Boston. He was seen on surveillance video taking her, according to investigators.

She testified that before waking up naked in Pena’s apartment, the last thing she remembered was feeling uncomfortable in a bar. Boston.com reported. When she tries to escape, she discovers that the deadbolt on his door requires a key to unlock it from the inside.

Boston woman’s suspected kidnapper makes strange move in court

“The survivor in this case truly rose to the challenge,” Hayden said in a statement. “Most of us go through life without experiencing an ordeal of terror like this young woman experienced at the hands of Victor Pena.”

During her captivity he gave her nothing but canned pineapple and alcohol.

In a victim impact statement released by Hayden’s office, the survivor wrote, “My body was taken from me. Everything that was mine was taken away and it still hasn’t come back.”

“No one should know what this feels like, an unbearable heaviness from which we cannot escape,” she wrote. “No one deserves to have their selfishness taken away from them.”

Massachusetts woman reported missing after leaving Boston bar; On a suspect accused of kidnapping

Police entered Pena’s apartment and rescued the 23-year-old woman about three days after she went missing. She was crying and shaking and alone in the room with her captor.

Pena’s lawyer had argued in court that he should not be found guilty by reason of mental defect. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The suspect was eventually found fit to stand trial.

Pena’s brother Jose Pena gave this information Boston Globe The suspect is “slightly mentally challenged” and couldn’t believe his brother would kidnap someone.

Pena took the witness stand in his own defense and claimed the victim “became critical” of him and “wanted to have a relationship,” the paper said.

According to local reports, Pena had a previous track record involving lewd behavior towards women.

At least three Boston women obtained restraining orders against him, and two New York City teenagers accused him of indecent assault. According to MassLive.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Then during jury selection in a kidnapping case, of Boston WCVB-TV reported That he exposed himself to potential jurors by appearing naked in front of his computer while literally dialing down the proceedings.

Accordingly, the public prosecutor had requested a prison term of 33 to 60 years Boston 25. The judges ultimately gave it down 29 to 39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.