Woman says she passed out from pain during a 19-hour wait in the Windsor emergency room before learning she had cancer

Shantel McNeil said she waited about 7 hours with unbearable back pain in the emergency room of Windsor Regional Hospital in southwestern Ontario before finally seeing a doctor.

Now she is telling her story, including how she was eventually diagnosed with cancer, just one of the long waits for patients in hospitals across the province.

McNeil moved to Windsor in May from Shakespeare, Ontario and is currently on a family doctor’s waiting list.

At the end of June, a 44-year-old man presented to the outpatient clinic after about two weeks of severe back pain and was then referred to the hospital emergency department.

After waiting eight hours at the hospital’s capital campus, hunger, exhaustion and a sharp, throbbing back pain forced her to leave, McNeil said, even though she risked losing her place in line.

She said that after getting into the car with her husband, she fainted and was taken by ambulance back to the emergency room, where medical workers put on a drip and drew blood. She said that she was then sent back to the waiting room for another 11 hours.

“I didn’t have to sit that long in pain,” McNeil told CBC News.

According to McNeil, she waited about a day in the emergency room before being admitted to the hospital. After several tests, the doctor told her that she had cancer in her kidney and a blood clot in her lungs.

CBC Windsor spoke to McNeil’s husband, who confirmed her experience. He said he was “horrified” when McNeil passed out and disappointed with the way she was treated in the hospital.

McNeil said that about a week later, an oncologist diagnosed her with kidney cancer, and it had spread to her lymph nodes.

McNeil also takes blood thinners to deal with blood clots.

Recalling her time in the emergency room, McNeil said there weren’t many nurses around, and those who were there seemed “hurried” and “absent-minded.”

“They had other patients who looked like they needed more than me,” she said. “So I just let them do what they were supposed to do.”

Long wait for an ambulance in Ontario

A spokesman for Windsor Regional Hospital declined to comment on McNeil’s story.

When asked about waiting times at the hospital, they said they were “high across the province.” On its website, the hospital warns patients that waiting times mean “you will be waiting longer than usual to be seen.”

Windsor Regional Hospital says it cannot comment on the specific experiences of patients, including McNeil. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Some Ontario hospitals have temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to lack of staff. Burnout and increased demand from patients are also exacerbating the backlog.

Last week, Windsor Regional Hospital said it did not foresee the closure. Local emergency departments, he said, are required to remain open “regardless of what it takes.”

The Ontario Patients Ombudsman stated that “recently there has been an increase in calls and written complaints about waiting times and triage in the emergency department.”

But these complaints represent a small fraction of the total number of complaints against public hospitals, the office said. Of the 665 complaints between April and June, 43 were related to delays or waiting times.

“Need to do something”

Ever since she was admitted to the Windsor emergency room and found out she had cancer, McNeil has been seeing a doctor in London, Ontario. She is now awaiting surgery to remove a kidney and infected lymph nodes.

McNeil still doesn’t have a family doctor, and she’s not alone. Data from the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) shows that one million Ontarians also do not have it.

About a million Ontarians do not have a family doctor, says Dr. Rose Zaharias, president of the Ontario Medical Association. (Jennifer LaGrassa/CBC)

“When you have a family doctor, you have a trusted advocate,” said OMA President Dr. Rose Zacharias.

This person “helps you get tested, screens for cancer, monitors your symptoms for worsening… and refers you to a specialist.”

McNeil said that until she gets a family doctor, she will rely on emergency clinics or a hospital.

“Something must be done about [the health-care system],” she said.

“Too many people are left unattended and I know they really need it.”