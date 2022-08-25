New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two Florida residents pleaded guilty in federal court in New York City on Thursday to stealing President Biden’s daughter Ashley’s diary and other assets and selling them to the conservative group Project Veritas in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave to conspiracy to interstate transport the stolen property along with stealing personal belongings of a family member of a then-government official, a national political candidate. Office.

They will be sentenced by Chief US District Judge Laura Taylor Swain.

“Harris and Kurlander stole personal property from an immediate family member of a candidate for national political office,” Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “They sold the property to a company in New York for $40,000 and returned to take most of the victim’s property when asked to do so. Harris and Kurlander attempted to profit by stealing another person’s personal property and now they are guilty. The result is a federal crime.”

Ashley Biden stored property with defendant Harris at a private residence in Delray Beach, Florida, including highly personal entries, tax records, a digital storage card containing private family photographs, and a cellphone. Living temporarily, according to court documents.

After Harris, 40, of Palm Beach, Florida, stole the property, she enlisted Kurlander, 58, of Jupiter, Florida, to facilitate her sale.

They both made contact with an “organization” based in Mamaroneck, New York, which instructed them to use an encrypted application to send photos of items stolen from Biden’s daughter. The company paid them the transportation costs to ship the goods to New York City. In the end, $20,000 in restitution was paid for the stolen property, according to the Justice Department.

Project Veritas called its news gathering “ethical and legal.”

“A journalist’s later lawful receipt of allegedly stolen material is normal, routine and protected by the First Amendment,” the organization said in a statement.

Harris and Kurlander pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to interstate transport stolen property, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison. The maximum potential sentence in this case has been prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentence for the defendants will be determined by the judge.

“As they agreed to today’s pleas, the defendants conspired to steal an individual’s personal property, which they then sold to a third party and distributed across state lines,” FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement. “As a consequence of their actions, they now face punishment for their crimes in the federal criminal justice system. I want to thank the Public Corruption Units of the FBI’s New York Office and the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York for their dedicated efforts in this matter.”