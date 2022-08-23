New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after nearly a dozen dogs were found dead in her care at three Southern California residences, authorities said Monday.

Police and animal control began an investigation on Aug. 11 after ten dead dogs were found in locked kennels at an abandoned home in Bakersfield, the city’s police department said.

Search warrants were executed at three residences and officers found 29 live dogs, including three live cats, “varying levels of neglect,” a police statement said. A total of 11 dead dogs were found at three locations.

Investigators determined the suspect, a Bakersfield resident, was operating an unlicensed private animal boarding and training business and was directly responsible for the animal neglect, a police statement said.

Officials said the woman was not present at any of the residences during the initial investigation

She could face charges including 11 counts of animal cruelty.

Some of the dead and live animals were microchipped and officers were tracking and notifying their owners, police said.

Investigation is on.