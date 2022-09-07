New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A southern Oregon woman was attacked by a bear while in her backyard Monday night, police said.

Police in Medford, Oregon, said Tuesday that officers responded to a report of a bear attack around 8:40 p.m. Monday.

The woman said the bear attacked her and injured her hand and leg. The woman’s dog intervened and was attacked, but police said the woman and the dog chased the bear away together.

The bear ran in front of a vehicle, was hit and possibly injured, but kept running.

Oregon State Police troopers from the Division of Fish and Game assisted officers in searching for the bear, but it was not found.

Police are asking the public to report bear sightings in the Medford area.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says if confronted, the bear should make noise, growl and clap and slowly back away. Officials say that they will repulse any attacks.

State officials said black bear attacks are rare. In most cases, bears avoid human contact.