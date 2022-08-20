Enlarge this image switch title Dauphin County Jail via AP

When Riley Williams, accused of stealing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the January 6 uprising, was released from prison last year, a judge ruled that she could only leave the house for work, litigation and a few other cases. permitted departures.

Now it turns out Renaissance Fair in Pennsylvania is one of those exceptions.

The 25-year-old was allowed to attend the Fairies and Fantasy themed fair for eight hours over the weekend, her lawyer Lori Ulrich told reporters. Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

“She is chained to her house 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a few exceptions. From time to time, if there is an activity she is interested in, we ask if she can attend,” Ulrich said.

According to Ulrich, this does not appear to be the first time a Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania resident has been granted a reprieve from house arrest. She noted that prosecutors were generally lenient in letting Williams go on a day trip.

This weekend, that could mean potentially participating in some corset play, preparing for an imaginary renaissance wedding, or participating in an old-fashioned jousting competition. This all sounds like a nice break from the serious accusations Williams is facing.

Prosecutors allege that Williams stole Pelosi’s computer from the speaker’s office, which they say she bragged about on her own social network. According to the FBI investigation, Williams allegedly planned to sell the laptop to Russian operatives.

“I took Nancy Polezis [sic] hard drives. I don’t care. Kill me,” she wrote on the social network Discord.

At least 895 people across the country were arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.