A Texas woman faces hate crime charges after allegedly attacking a ‘strange’ couple earlier this year.

According to the New York Daily News, San Angelo police told the Advocate that Evan Berryhill-Jewell was arrested Monday on assault charges. Berryhill-Jewell is the owner of Texas Angels Boutique, which is listed online as a women’s clothing store.

She was released after posting a $1,000 bond, according to Tom Green County Jail Administrator Maj. Todd Allen. Sheriff’s Office website Does not list bonds.

“In April, A Video shown A woman arguing with an odd couple quickly went viral,” the New York Daily News reported.

“Republican all the way, baby!” Berryhill-Jewell allegedly screamed while being recorded by her neighbor Charles Hardy and his partner. Hardy accused Berryhill-Jewell of nearly running him over while he was taking out the trash, LGBTQ Nation reports.

Berryhill-Jewell is accused of touching Hardy, who is transgender, and making disparaging comments about the couple’s appearance and sexuality. She is charged with bias/prejudice assault.

“Berryhill-Jewell posted an apology on Facebook where she blamed alcohol and said she had gay friends. It was later deleted,” LGBTQ Nation reported.