Wolves Record have agreed a £38m fee for Sporting midfielder Nunes

By printveela editor

Wolves are set to sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunez after agreeing a €45m (£38m) deal plus €5m extras with Sporting CP for the 23-year-old.

The deal, which is a buyout clause, will set a club record for Wolves, beating the £35million they paid for Fabio Silva last summer. Silva is currently on loan from Anderlecht.

Several clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester City, have attacking midfielder Nunez on their radar after three seasons at Sporting. He made his debut for Portugal last year, with eight caps and one goal. Part of the surcharge will be paid if the Wolves qualify for the Champions League. Personal terms have not yet been agreed.

Wolves have so far signed Gonzalo Guedes from Valencia for £27m and Nathan Collins from Burnley for £20.5m, with club captain Conor Cody among the players who have been allowed to leave. He moved to Everton on loan.

Bruno Lage’s side got off to a poor start to the season, losing 2-1 to Leeds ahead of a 0-0 draw against Fulham at the weekend. Then they meet with Tottenham. Lage said after the Fulham game that his players “need to grow up” but added: “I think we had clear chances, clear chances to score. So, in the end, we are looking for performance. Again, another good performance, with personality.

“And I can see from the way the fans reacted at the end that they enjoyed the performance. Now it’s time to get on with the work. We work hard, we work hard on everything.”

