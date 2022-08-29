Wolves 1-1 Newcastle. Saint-Maximin draw from the summer

Despite all the £200m these teams have acquired this summer, the consistent quality and importance of their scorers have come to light after a brilliant late shot from Allan Saint-Maximin extended Newcastle United’s unbeaten start to the season.

The French striker equalized in the 89th minute after Hwang Hee-chan’s failed clearance attempt fell on the edge of the penalty area. This left Wolves lamenting that they didn’t manage to convert more than one of their few but clear chances after Ruben Neves put them ahead late in the first half with a superb goal of his own.

Wolverhampton 1-1 Newcastle: Premier League – live reaction! Read more

Wolverhampton are still aiming for their first three points of the season, but they are relieved to pick up one after a hectic nine minutes of stoppage time that nearly gave Newcastle the win.

Saint-Maximin, after his first goal since January, ran away, but José Sa saved the shot brilliantly, and then the Wolves goalkeeper lost when Neves struggled with substitute Elliot Anderson and the ball hit the crossbar. Fabian Cher missed the target from a free kick right on the edge of the penalty area with the last shot of the match.

Eddie Howe worries his dear team is weak as “we got a couple of injuries today” after Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimarães were forced to miss the game with short-term problems and Emil Kraft was out for several months with a front injury cruciate ligament. .

“I felt like the guys emptied the tank today,” the Newcastle manager said, without specifying who received the new blows. “We’ll look and count the bodies and then see if we need to make a move in the market.”

Howe expects Alexander Isak’s international clearance to be completed by the time his £60m striker, signed on Friday from Real Sociedad, is involved in some way at Liverpool on Wednesday.

Ruben Neves celebrating Wolves’ win against Newcastle. Photo: Jack Thomas/WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers/Getty Images

It was the first time that Bruno Lage was able to name his strongest Wolves side, including three-year signings for Nathan Collins, Gonçalo Guedes and Matheus Nunez, totaling £86m as Raul Jiménez and Nelson Semedo were available for start after injury.

Lage revealed that Willy Boly, no longer a Wolves starter, did not show up for the game as he tries to force a move to Nottingham Forest. “He has an offer in hand,” said the head coach of the Wolves. “He was the best professional and I understand that he wants to move. But I said I need a top player like you on the bench. Then he didn’t come.”

With a revamped line-up, Lage could expect refereeing in the coming weeks, especially if Wolves complete their deal to sign Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart by this week’s transfer deadline. With just two points and two goals in four games, he can’t be overly relaxed by his inability to turn an exciting and sophisticated attacking play into currency that matters.