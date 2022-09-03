Wolves 1-0 Southampton Podense relieve pressure on Laga

Daniel Podens scored the only goal as Wolves took their first Premier League win of the season.

The Portuguese winger was defeated in stoppage time in the first half, but that was enough to push Bruno Lage’s team out of the bottom three. Southampton had a hit in the second half when Che Adams was ruled out for handball and the striker headbutted the crossbar. But Ralf Hasenhüttl’s team failed to follow up their mid-week home win against Chelsea and sank to their third league defeat of the season.

Lage said: “I told the players, ‘The best thing three points can give you is peace of mind to play at our level.’ Points can give us confidence, and to be honest, that also came from the fans. From the first moment they were there. They sang “Bruno Lage-ball”.

“I think they are happy with a good performance and they should be happy with the result. What I want is for my players to have confidence in their game because we started off badly, but we have the team and the time to still do well in competition.”

The Portuguese confirmed that his latest player, Sasha Kalajdzic, was recalled at half-time due to a minor hit after a quiet debut. Lage said Kalajic and striker Raul Jimenez, rested from fatigue, would likely be in contention for next Saturday’s game against Liverpool.

The game simmered for short periods but never threatened to reach a boiling point. Saints midfielder Mohammed Salisu saved an early cross from Podense for a corner, while Ryan Ait-Nouri’s shot was deflected at the near post by Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Pedro Neto should have given Wolverhampton the lead in the 13th minute when he fired a low shot from Matheus Nunez on the right side of the penalty area. Wolves captain Ruben Neves then denied Southampton the first goal by blocking Joe Aribo’s shot from Adams’ right hand.

Southampton threatened again, but an unmarked Armel Bella-Kotchap hit James Ward-Prowse’s corner dutifully wide. The Wolves needed inspiration as an unremarkable first half drew to a close and Nunes, who had signed a club record, provided it.

The former Sporting winger hit Podense with a right wide cross, and his botched low shot flew over the line to cheer the Wolverhampton fans.

The Saints thought they equalized with a header from Adams, but referee John Brooks ruled out his attempt as the ball appeared to have come off the attacker’s hand. Adams then hit the crossbar with another header after a cross from substitute Stuart Armstrong in the 63rd minute.