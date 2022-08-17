New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Wolfgang Petersen, The OscarThe director, who was nominated for “In the Line of Fire,” “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm,” died of pancreatic cancer, his rep confirmed to Fox News Digital. He is 81 years old.

The German filmmaker died peacefully at his Brentwood, California home on Friday in the arms of his wife of 50 years, Marie Antoinette.

In 1981, Peterson made his breakthrough with the German-language WWII film “Das Boot”, which he wrote and directed. The submarine epic received six Academy Award nominations, with Peterson receiving nods for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

The success of “Das Boot” catapulted Peterson to international fame and paved the way for him to direct Hollywood blockbusters. His first English-language project was the 1984 fantasy film “The Neverending Story”, which he followed with the 1985 science fiction action drama “Enemy Mine”.

Peterson’s 1993 film “In the Line of Fire” won critical acclaim and became a box office smash. Acted Clint EastwoodJohn Malkovich and René Russo, the political action thriller was nominated for three Oscars.

He next achieved commercial success with the 1995 action thriller “Outbreak,” starring Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Morgan Freeman, Donald Sutherland, Cuba Gooding Jr., Kevin Spacey and Patrick Dempsey.

In 1997, Peterson directed the blockbuster political action thriller “Air Force One,” starring Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman and Glenn Close, which became the fifth highest-grossing film of the year.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital after Peterson’s death, Close said, “Being Directed Wolfgang remains a special memory in ‘Air Force One’. Although the script was thrilling and very intense, I remember a lot of laughter, especially in the scenes around the huge table in the war room.”

She continued, “Wolfgang set up a remote-controlled camera that seamlessly covered us all one after the other. You knew the camera would pause on you by his exuberant direction while setting up the shot.

“He was pointing at us and saying, ‘Acting…acting…no acting…no acting…no..acting…acting!’ He wasted no one’s time. I remember him as a man full of joie de vivre, doing what he loved most.”

Peterson directed two back-to-back blockbusters, including the 2000 disaster film “The Perfect Storm.” George ClooneyMark Wahlberg, Diane Lane and the 2004 period piece “Troy”, headlined by Brad Pitt, Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom.

After his 2006 disaster film “Poseidon” performed poorly at the box office, Peterson took a ten-year hiatus. He returned with the 2016 heist comedy “Vier Gegen Die Bank”, which marked his first German-language project since “Das Boot” and turned out to be his last film.

Besides his wife Marie Antoinette, Peterson is survived by his son Daniel, his daughter-in-law Berit and two grandchildren Maja and Julian. His rep confirmed to Fox News Digital that his funeral service will be private.

