Wolfgang Petersen, director of Das Boot, The NeverEnding Story, has died at the age of 81.

Wolfgang Petersen, who directed his famous German-language film Boat into a career directing Hollywood blockbusters such as In the line of fire, Board number one, The perfect storm as well as Troy, is already dead. He was 81 years old.

Petersen died Friday at his home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood after battling pancreatic cancer, spokesman Michelle Bega said.

Petersen was perhaps best known for his 1981 films. Boat, a heartbreaking story of life aboard a German U-boat during World War II. In it, he accomplished the unlikely feat of making viewers sympathize with ordinary U-boat men who were all, at least nominally, in the service of the Nazi cause.

Boat was nominated for six Oscars—a huge number for a foreign film—including two for Petersen, for directing, and for adapted screenplay.

“An endless act of imagination”

But the director started with completely different films. His first work in Hollywood was a 1984 fantasy adventure. Endless storywhich he staged and co-wrote.

Roger Ebert said he succeeded in making children understand “that a story doesn’t just happen in some way, that storytelling is an endless act of imagination” and the film has been a big hit with moviegoers since its release.

As successful as Petersen was in reaching out to children, he quickly moved on to adult-oriented films. His next effort was enemy mineabout an astronaut (Dennis Quaid) who crash-lands on an alien planet and teams up with a lizard-like alien (Louis Gossett Jr.) of the species he fought to survive in harsh environments.

The film was not well received by critics and did not make money, and indeed, Petersen did not make a single film for six years.

Atreyu, played by Noah Hathaway, helps the horse Artax cross the Swamp of Sorrows in Wolfgang Petersen’s The Neverending Story. (New film by Konstantin)

creative leap

He returned in 1991 with a mystical thriller. Destroyedstarring Tom Berenger, Bob Hoskins and Greta Scacchi, and then made an extraordinary creative leap with a critically acclaimed Clint Eastwood film. In the line of fire in 1993.

Using technology that was new and highly innovative at the time, the special effects team digitally inserted images of Eastwood from 1960s films into footage of JFK.

“This is my biggest experience since BoatPetersen told Variety ahead of the film’s release. “Working with Clint was a great experience.”

In the line of fire was Petersen’s first film to gross at the box office with US$177 million worldwide in 1993.

After subsequent success with Flash in 1995, Board number one in 1997, and George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg led The perfect storm in 2000, Petersen switched to his next project, Troy.

Based on Homer’s The Iliad, it was filled with epic action as well as movie stars including Brad Pitt, Eric Bahn and Orlando Bloom. Critics were mostly unimpressed. New York Magazine called it “a fairly routine action movie with a neglected case of greatness… The actors are forever in classic poses; they are trying to perpetuate the drama. mythical or you are not mythical.”

Actors Eric Bana, Peter O’Toole and Brad Pitt (left to right) attend the premiere of Troy on May 10, 2004 in New York City. Troy, one of Petersen’s most successful films, grossed US$497 million worldwide. (Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

But in general, Petersen helped create films that defied criticism. TroyThe company’s worldwide gross income was US$497 million, most of which came from abroad. (adjusted for inflation, Board number one was the director’s most successful film.)

Petersen was at his best, but his next film was his undoing. Poseidon (2006), lead remake Poseidon Adventure, had a production budget of US$160 million and grossed only US$182 million worldwide, resulting in a huge loss for Time Warner after advertising expenses were calculated. This would be Petersen’s last Hollywood film.

At that moment, the director seemed to have retired, but a decade later he shot the film in Germany, Four against the bench (Four Against the Bank), a remake of his own 1976 German TV movie of the same name, based on the 1972 novel. Nixon recession Ralph Maloney.

The original tells the story of “four members of an exclusive country club who decide to rob a bank to solve their money problems.” The new film starred Til Schweiger.

Beginnings in German cinema

Born in Emden, Germany, the director began making television films in his home country, earning his first such credit in 1965 and making television films steadily from 1971 to 1978. Working on a popular German television series crime scene (Crime Scene), he first met and worked with actor Jurgen Prochnow, who would appear in several of his films, including as a submarine captain in Boat.

Petersen’s first feature film was a 1974 psychological thriller. One or the other of us, starring Prochnov. The next was a black-and-white film in 1977. Consequence, an adaptation of Alexander Ziegler’s autobiographical novel about homosexual love. The film was considered so radical at the time that when it was first shown on German television, the Bavarian network refused to air it.

Petersen was married to German actress Ursula Sieg until their divorce in 1978.

He was survived by his second wife, Marie Antoinette Borgel, a German script supervisor and assistant director, whom he married in 1978, and son Sieg, screenwriter and director Daniel Petersen.