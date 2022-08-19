type here...
CANADA Wolf missing from Greater Vancouver Zoo found safe and...
CANADA

Wolf missing from Greater Vancouver Zoo found safe and sound, returned to pack

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Entrance to the Greater Vancouver Zoo at Aldergrove, due to open on Saturday. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A wolf missing from a British Columbia zoo has been found unharmed and returned to its pack.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo said in a statement Friday that the discovery of a one-year-old dog known as Tempest ended a three-day search and rescue operation.

Several wolves escaped from the enclosure earlier this week after the perimeter fence was deliberately cut, the zoo said.

One of the animals, a three-year-old wolf named Chia, was found dead on the side of a nearby road.

The zoo did not say where Tempest was found, nor did they specify her condition.

Zoo deputy general manager Menita Prasad tearfully told a press conference on Thursday that searchers were “heartbroken” to find one of the escaped wolves, a three-year-old female, dead on the side of 264th Street in Aldergrove. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Menita Prasad, deputy general manager of the zoo, said on Thursday that nine wolves escaped after the perimeter fence and their enclosure were deliberately “compromised”.

  • The wolf enclosure at the Greater Vancouver Zoo was damaged to allow the animals to escape, RCMP says.

Workers and conservation officials began searching for the wolves after the escape was discovered on Tuesday morning. The RCMP is investigating the incident as an alleged case of trespass and vandalism.

A zoo in the Aldergrove area of ​​Langley, British Columbia, is due to reopen on Saturday.

“Now the public will be able to see Tempest reunited with her family,” the statement said.

“We are so grateful for this positive outcome for Tempest, but still saddened by the loss of Chia.”

Previous articleImplications of possible trip of MPs to Taiwan to be considered – Trudeau
Next articleBiden Still Pushes Federal Worker Vaccine Mandate Despite Relaxed CDC Guidelines

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

‘Dream come true’ for Indigenous artist as Winnipeg drapery commissions Indigenous designs

Manitoba-based artist Carrie Okemaw, now based in Edmonton, was the first to print her designs on limited edition...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Nebraska coach Scott Frost says the offensive lineman throws up 15-20 times per practice.

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said his players have a habit of vomiting during practice sessions under...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Masters expressed hope for McConnell’s support in the Arizona Senate race

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

NY Times Columnist Krugman Throws Cold Water on Biden’s Recent Successes: Not ‘Effective’ as Media Claims

off Video Kudlow blames Covid lockdown, government funding as Biden administration investigates...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Judge Blocks Florida ‘Wake Up’ Law By Governor DeSantis

closer Video DeSantis: Florida's 'Woke' Dying Place 'Outnumbered' panelists discuss Florida Governor...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Brooke Shields shared an emotional video after daughter Rowan left for her sophomore year of college

closer Video Actress, model, mother and entrepreneur Brooke Shields joins Steve...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

‘Dream come true’ for Indigenous artist as Winnipeg drapery commissions Indigenous designs

Manitoba-based artist Carrie Okemaw, now based in Edmonton,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Previously violent Niagara police officer charged in alleged road rage incident

Fast. According to the Halton Regional Police...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

SNOLAB Sudbury receives $100 million from Ottawa to unlock the mysteries of the universe

SNOLAB researchers welcomed politicians two kilometers underground in...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Health Canada approves COVID-19 booster dose for children aged 5 to 11

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News