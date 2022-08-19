Wolf missing from Greater Vancouver Zoo found safe and sound, returned to pack

A wolf missing from a British Columbia zoo has been found unharmed and returned to its pack.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo said in a statement Friday that the discovery of a one-year-old dog known as Tempest ended a three-day search and rescue operation.

Several wolves escaped from the enclosure earlier this week after the perimeter fence was deliberately cut, the zoo said.

One of the animals, a three-year-old wolf named Chia, was found dead on the side of a nearby road.

The zoo did not say where Tempest was found, nor did they specify her condition.

Zoo deputy general manager Menita Prasad tearfully told a press conference on Thursday that searchers were “heartbroken” to find one of the escaped wolves, a three-year-old female, dead on the side of 264th Street in Aldergrove. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Menita Prasad, deputy general manager of the zoo, said on Thursday that nine wolves escaped after the perimeter fence and their enclosure were deliberately “compromised”.

Workers and conservation officials began searching for the wolves after the escape was discovered on Tuesday morning. The RCMP is investigating the incident as an alleged case of trespass and vandalism.

A zoo in the Aldergrove area of ​​Langley, British Columbia, is due to reopen on Saturday.

“Now the public will be able to see Tempest reunited with her family,” the statement said.

“We are so grateful for this positive outcome for Tempest, but still saddened by the loss of Chia.”