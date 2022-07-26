WNBA star Brittney Griner’s drawn-out drug trial in Russia has resumed

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Greiner returned to a Russian court on Tuesday, where she could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of drug charges.

The trial of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury standout began on July 1, but only four sessions were held, some lasting just a few hours. In one of them she admitted to carrying vape containers containing cannabis oil when she was arrested at a Moscow airport in mid-February, but said she had no criminal intent.

The slow-moving trial and her five-month detention have fueled fierce criticism among colleagues and supporters in the United States, which has officially declared her “wrongfully detained,” a designation vehemently denied by Russian officials.

Griner was arrested amid heightened US-Moscow tensions before Russia sent troops into Ukraine that month. Some supporters have argued that she was held hostage in Russia, possibly for a prisoner exchange. American soccer star Megan Rapinoe said last week that “she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously.”

However, even after the conflict erupted, Washington and Moscow brokered a prisoner trade in April, when American Trevor Reed, jailed on charges of assaulting a police officer, was released in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted of drug smuggling in the US. .

Russia’s foreign ministry last week hit back at US claims that Griner was wrongfully detained and said Russian laws must be respected.

“If a US citizen is taken in connection with the fact that she is smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, this should be in accordance with our Russian local laws and the laws adopted in San Francisco, New York and Washington,” said spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“In the United States, if drugs are legalized in many states and it’s been going on for a long time and now the whole country is addicted to drugs, it doesn’t mean that all other countries are following the same path,” she added.

Russian media have speculated that Griner may have been exchanged for Viktor Bout, a prominent Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the United States, and that Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia for espionage, may also be involved in the exchange.

US officials have not commented on the possibility of such a trade. Russian officials said no exchange could be discussed until legal proceedings against Griner were concluded. It is unclear how long the trial will last, but the court authorized Griner’s detention until December 20.

Earlier trial sessions included character-witness testimony from the director and captain of the Russian team Griner played with in the off-season, including written testimony from a doctor saying he authorized her to use marijuana for pain treatment.