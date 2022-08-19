type here...
WNBA Playoffs 2022: Matchups, Results, Schedule, How to Watch First Round Games

The first-round matchups for the 2022 WNBA playoffs are set, and the games are just about to begin.

Candace Parker will try to lead the Chicago Sky to a second straight championship, while the powerhouses Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will each seek their first title.

In Seattle, the Storm will try to send legendary point guard Sue Bird into retirement with a fifth championship parade, while Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics hope to recapture the form that led them to the 2019 title.

But don’t forget about the underdogs. The Dallas Wings, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury had to fight just to make the playoffs, but the Sky proved as a No. 6 seed last season that the regular season becomes irrelevant once the playoffs begin.

Here’s all the information you need to prepare for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs:

When do the WNBA playoffs start?

The first round begins on wednesday With the opening games from both series. The remaining two series are about to begin Thursday. First-round series are best-of-three.

Which channels are telecasting the playoff games?

Games will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV.

Will there be live broadcasts of playoff games?

Games can be streamed live Watch ESPN (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the ESPN app.

What are the first round matches and schedule?

(all times EDT)

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 8 Phoenix Mercury

Game 1: Las Vegas Aces 79, Phoenix Mercury 63

Game 2: Saturday at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3 (if necessary): Tuesday in Phoenix, time and TV TBD

No. 2 Chicago Sky vs. No. 7 New York Liberty

Game 1: New York Liberty 98, Chicago Sky 91

Game 2: Saturday at Chicago, noon (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Tuesday in New York, time and TV TBD

No. 3 Connecticut Sun vs. No. 6 Dallas Wings

Game 1: Connecticut Sun 93, Dallas Wings 68

Game 2: Sunday Connecticut, Noon (ABC)

Game 3 (if necessary): Aug. 24 in Dallas, time and TV TBD

No. 4 Seattle Storm vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics

Game 1: Seattle Storm 86, Washington Mystics 83

Game 2: Sunday at Seattle, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): August 24 in Washington, time and TV TBD

