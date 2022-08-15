WNB starts Brittney Griner appeals drug conviction; Elite Ukrainian pilot dies in battle: Live Ukraine updates

Russian lawyers for WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner filed an appeal Monday asking that her nine-year prison sentence on drug charges be shortened or thrown out.

Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after a vape canister containing cannabis oil was found in his luggage. She said she accidentally packed it, pleaded guilty and was formally indicted on August 4.

Griner played for the women’s basketball team in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth largest city, during the WNBA offseason.

The appeal came a day after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Kremlin was ready for “professional talks and concrete steps” to free Griner and American Paul Whalen in exchange for Russian citizen Viktor Bout. Bout is serving a 25-year sentence for conspiring to kill US citizens, delivering anti-aircraft missiles and providing aid to a terrorist organization.

Latest from Invasion:Sign up for the Ukraine-Russia crisis email

Latest Developments:

Ukrainian troops destroyed two Russian military bases in the Zaporizhia and Luhansk regions and an enemy ammunition depot in the Kherson region, said Serhiy Brachuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration.

► 361 Ukrainian children were killed and 711 more injured in the attack, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported,

►Five people were injured and a high-rise building was damaged in a rocket attack in Kharkiv’s Saltivski district. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

►Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of Ukraine’s security services for Kyiv region, Lviv and Ternopil. No explanation was released for the dismissal. Zelensky recently fired the head of Ukraine’s security service and the prosecutor general, saying a number of employees were working for the Russians.

►Ukraine’s parliament extends martial law across the country for another 90 days.

On the USA Today Telegram: Join our Russia-Ukraine war channel to get updates

Ukraine mourns death of Elite Air Force pilot Anton Listopad

Anton Listoped, one of the top pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force, has been killed in combat. The Ivano-Frankivsk Physical-Technical Lyceum, from which Listoped graduated, announced his death. Facebook post. Multiple Ukrainian media outlets also reported his death. In 2019, Listoped was recognized as the top pilot in the Ukraine Air Force. Days before his death, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Listopad the Order of Courage for his professionalism and heroism.

“Anton Listoped died defending the Ukrainian state,” the Facebook post says. “From the first minute of the large-scale invasion of the Russians, Captain Anton (fought for the freedom and independence of Ukraine).”

Contributed by: Associated Press