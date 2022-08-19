Witness tells R. Kelly court she didn’t want to ‘carry his lies’

A woman who claims she was sexually abused by R. Kelly hundreds of times before she turned 18 testified on Friday that she agonized years ago about cooperating with federal investigators who were investigating allegations of abuse. with children with the participation of the singer, but in the end she did it. because she didn’t want to “bear his lies”.

But the witness, now 37 and going by the pseudonym “Jane” at trial, also admitted that even after she became cooperative, she lied at one point when she told federal agents she wasn’t sure Kelly was mistreated by minors other than her. She said she lied because she didn’t want others to get in trouble.

Jane testified for more than four hours Thursday, saying it was her and Kelly in the videotape that was at the center of his 2008 child pornography trial in which he was acquitted. She said the abuse happened in the late 1990s when she was a minor. Kelly, 55, was about 30 at the time.

During her Friday’s cross-examination, Kelly’s lead attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, was keen to portray the imprisoned R&B singer in a more favorable light after Jane testified the previous day about how Kelly had sexually harassed her since she was 14 years old.

“I didn’t want to carry his lies anymore”

Kelly has been plagued by complaints and allegations about his sexual behavior for decades. The scrutiny has intensified in the #MeToo era and since the 2019 Lifetime television documentary series. Survivor R. Kelly.

Under interrogation, Jane said that her relationship with Kelly lasted 12 years and continued for two years after his trial in 2008 until she was 26 years old. Bonjean asked, “After you broke up, did you take care of him and did he take care of you? Jane said it was true.

WATCH | Lawyer R. Kelly claims jury won’t be impartial: Lawyer R. Kelly Claims He Will Appear Before ‘Spoiled’ Jury Jennifer Bonjean, a lawyer representing R. Kelly, says it will be difficult to find an unbiased juror who hasn’t heard of the singer or seen the documentary Survive R. Kelly. Bonjean says that this is “a rare case in which bias should be assumed.”

As Survivor R. Kelly was released, Jane said she was worried about Kelly and contacted him. In one of the messages, she wrote to him: “I love you. Don’t let the devil win.”

She said she repeatedly tried to contact him in 2019 for advice as she contemplated whether to speak at length with authorities about Kelly for the first time. She told jurors, “I felt comfortable enough to contact him because I was afraid.”

She said she decided to talk to investigators shortly thereafter.

“I didn’t want to carry his lies anymore,” she said.

Kelly, who denies any wrongdoing, is serving a 30-year prison sentence after being found guilty in a New York federal court last year of using his fame to sexually abuse fans.

In his current trial in his hometown of Chicago, he is charged with child pornography and conspiracy to falsify a 2008 trial by intimidating and bribing a girl – Jane – into not testifying. He also faces four charges of sexually abusing minors in his trial in Chicago – one each for four other accusers. They are also expected to testify.

Kelly made sexual advances for weeks

On Thursday, Jane publicly stated for the first time that the girl in the footage that took center stage in the 2008 trial was her and the man was Kelly. She said she was about 14 years old when it was filmed.

Some of the jurors in that trial later stated that they had no choice but to acquit Kelly because the girl—by then an adult—did not testify. At Thursday’s booth, Jane admitted she lied to the grand jury in 2002 when she said she wasn’t in the video. She said she did it because she was afraid “something bad would happen to Kelly” and because she was ashamed.

WATCH | R. Kelly is serving 30 years in prison after last year’s conviction: R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Several of his victims spoke of the abuse at the hearings and how it affected their lives.

Jane said she grew up in a musical family in suburban Chicago and was homeschooled because she was in a touring band that she joined when she was about 12 years old. She said she met Kelly through an aunt who worked with him and that she asked him to be her godfather when she was 13 because she considered him an inspiration and mentor. She said that in a few weeks Kelly would call her and tell her sexy things. She told jurors that she was 15 years old when they first had sexual intercourse.

She described her parents arguing with Kelly in the early 2000s over whether he had sex with their daughter. Kelly fell to her knees and begged her parents to forgive him, Jane testified. She said she later begged her parents not to do anything that would get Kelly in trouble, telling them that she loved him.

Kelly, who broke out of poverty on the South Side of Chicago to become a star singer, songwriter and producer, knew that a 2008 conviction would effectively end his life as he knew it, and so prosecutors say he conspired to settle the case.