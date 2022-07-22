New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: Witness Cody Crippen said he contacted Rep. Decided to see Lee Zeldin’s expedition stop where he lives.

He was filming Zeldin’s speech in Perrinton, New York when a man came on stage and tried to attack the gubernatorial candidate.

“It was actually crazy,” Crippen told Fox News Digital. “I was just watching and this guy looked like he was a veteran, he walked on stage a little bit and he started talking to Mr. Lee Zeldin and was like, ‘Hey, you’re done, man,’ and all that, and then he pulled out and it was like, ‘Oh, you’re done, man.’ Like a brass knuckle keychain.”

Crippen said the keychain looked like a cat with two blade-sharp ears.

“They’re like self-defense keychains,” he said. “So he pulled one of them out and it hit Mr. Zeldin on the chest, on his stomach and whatnot, and then he actually grabbed him and it went down.”

Zeldin was speaking at a post-Foreign Wars event, giving a speech on bail reform when the attack occurred.

AMVETS National Director Joe Chennelly came up behind the attacker and “tackled” him, Crippen said, adding that Lt. Gov. nominee Alison Esposito “punched the guy 20 times in the face.”

After the man was taken down, Chennelly said the crowd started screaming as people yelled that the attacker had a gun.

The video he took shows people trying to escape concerns that he might open fire on the audience.

Crippen said he could see the guy didn’t have a gun “but then everybody started running so I just stood there and kept filming because we didn’t know if the guy was going to get loose or something and if we had to go, you know, And try to subdue him again.”

In the melee, he said it “got pretty bloody and there were some dudes who got punched in the face.”

Crippen went to his truck where he said he always keeps emergency medical supplies and Band-Aids and alcohol wipes for minor injuries “because, I mean, they had to hold this guy down and there was blood everywhere and stuff like that.”

He said the man – who Crippen said he had seen in the area before and appeared to be local – did not explain his motivation but appeared to be “disgruntled” and was “obviously intoxicated”.

“There was a lot of drinking going on,” he added.

“I’ve seen some crazy things when I’ve been around but, I mean, nobody’s trying to get a political candidate like that,” Crippen said. “The guy literally walked up on him with a spiked brass knuckle keychain.”

Crippen added that “there were a lot of good people there so people were in good hands and thankfully no one was seriously injured.”

Zeldin made a statement after the attempted attack.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out after tonight’s attack on Fairport,” Zeldin said. “Someone tried to stab me on stage at this evening’s rally, but luckily, I was able to grab his wrist and hold him off for a few moments until others tackled him. I’m fine and Alison Esposito and everyone else in attendance are safe. . The attacker is in custody. Help! Grateful for the bystanders who came forward and the law enforcement officers who responded quickly. I’m determined as ever to do my part to make New York safe again. This suspect deserves to be back on the streets immediately.”