The district attorney charged with prosecuting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s millionaire husband Paul Pelosi for a May DUI charge defended his lesser charges and defended her request to withhold police dashcam video of the incident after his guilty plea Tuesday.

In an interview from her office in Napa County, Calif., Alison Haley said the charges against Pelosi include misdemeanor charges of injuring another driver, which can also be charged as a felony.

“When we evaluated the nature of our survivor’s injuries and other things … consistent with how we handle every other case, the charging decision was made as a misdemeanor,” she told Fox News Digital. “His injuries were there and definitely the result of the crash but not the kind of injuries that you see in a serious crime case like a lacerated liver or disfigurement or broken bones.”

On Tuesday, Pelosi pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and causing injury from the May 28 incident. His 2021 Porsche and the other driver’s 2014 Jeep sustained “major collision damage” in the crash, and responding officers found Pelosi in the driver’s seat of his damaged car near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road.

The plea agreement included five days in jail, but he was given credit for four days, two for actual time served and two for conduct credit.

The rest of the day will be covered by an 8-hour work schedule. Pelosi will also attend a three-month drunk driving program, drive with an ignition interlock device for one year, pay restitution, and serve three years of probation.

Video footage of the incident by the California Highway Patrol was initially withheld from the public at Haley’s request, but she said it has since been unsealed following the outcome of the case.

“Our case is over,” she said. “I’m sworn to ensure safe and fair and impartial juries for jury trials, so I make a standing request in all cases, not just Mr. Pelosi’s case, to not release evidence until I have the ability to select an impartial jury to handle that case.”

Fox News has requested the footage from the CHP.

The other driver in the case initially appeared to have minor injuries, Haley said. Moments after the crash, he was seen on police video walking around and talking to responding officers. He did not complain of pain or go to the hospital that evening, she said.

However, a few days later, the CHP realized that they had misplaced some of the documents from that night and met him.

“At that visit the victim or survivor was stiff and in pain and had some pain in his right arm and was having a headache,” Haley said. “That really worries me. The complications of a car accident aren’t always obvious.”

The driver sought medical attention but did not have any broken bones or internal injuries and is taking over-the-counter medications,” Haley said.

The top lawyer noted that media coverage of the case was filled with false narratives and during public scrutiny of Pelosi, especially when public officials accused her of dropping charges even though no charges had been filed against her, she said.

“Sometimes I watch the news coverage and it’s like they’re talking about a completely different case,” Haley said. “It’s gone through a cycle of strange facts, none of which are true.”

“My focus, my focus, is on what the evidence is when I come into the office and how grateful I am that we’re fully operational if this case hurts a little bit,” she added.