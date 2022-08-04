New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Julio Urias won his eighth straight game and Miguel Vargas drove in two runs in his major league debut as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Urias (11-6) threw six scoreless innings, striking out six and not walking. The Dodgers — who wore patches on their gray jerseys in honor of Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully, who died Tuesday — won their fourth straight and seventh in eight games.

Urias is 8-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his past nine starts, and he lowered his overall ERA to 2.57, fourth in the National League.

San Francisco threatened in the ninth, loading the bases against Craig Kimbrel. But Kimbrel popped out Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater looked to notch his 19th save.

The Giants lost their seventh straight loss to the Dodgers in a season against Los Angeles after losing seven straight in 1980.

Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about the confidence and swagger he’s already seen in Vargas, ranked No. 28 in the game by Baseball America.

“He’s a heck of a ballplayer,” Roberts said. “In the middle of the season, to have that youthful exuberance, it instills that joy in all of us.”

Vargas served as the designated hitter and made his presence felt in his first career plate appearance.

He lined an opposite-field, ground-rule double off Alex Cobb (3-6) in the second that scored Trace Thompson and broke a scoreless tie. Vargas, who defected from Cuba with his father Lazaro in 2015 and signed with the Dodgers two years later, spotted his family in the stands after his double, then stole third base on the next pitch.

“I felt incredible and I didn’t feel like anyone could stop me,” Vargas said through an interpreter.

In the fourth, he drove in the Dodgers’ second run with an infield single to third base, a play ruled first on a fielder’s choice as Max Muncy scored just before JD Davis’ throw home.

A sacrifice fly from Mookie Betts in the top of the seventh made it 3-0.

Cobb gave up three runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander hasn’t won since May 17 in Colorado.

Trailing 3-0, the Giants threatened in the seventh when they loaded the bases with no outs. But Dixon Machado struck out and Luis Gonzalez made a crucial baserunning error, advancing to second on Yastrzemski’s shallow flyout to center.

“It’s just something that doesn’t happen,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “I knew Louis was going to tell you the same.”

Scully’s memory

Both teams lined the baselines before the first pitch to honor Scully, as the Giants played a video tribute to the legendary Dodgers announcer on their Jumbotron. Scully called the final game of his 67-year career with the Dodgers at Oracle Park in 2016.

Roster moves

Dodgers: Placed 3B Justin Turner (abdominal strain) on the 10-day injured list and added OF Joey Gallo, acquired Tuesday from the New York Yankees, to the 26-man roster. Gallo was not in the lineup Wednesday, but Roberts said he will play him in left field against right-handers.

Giants: INF JD Davis, acquired from the New York Mets on Tuesday, started at third base and went 1-for-4. OF Bryce Johnson was optioned from Triple-A Sacramento and started in center field. For space, LHP Sam Long and INF Jason Vossler were optioned to Sacramento. Johnson, 26, went 0 for 2 in his major league debut, and Kapler said Johnson will help shore up an outfield defense that has given the Giants problems.

Trainer’s room

Dodgers: INF/OF Chris Taylor (left foot fracture) homered twice and scored three runs while seeing time at second base and third base in a rehab game for Triple-A Oklahoma City. RHP Dustin May (Tommy John surgery) started the same game, pitching four innings and allowing one run on two hits. … RHP Brusdar Graterol (right shoulder swelling) hit 100 mph in his bullpen session Wednesday and Roberts said he was “very close” to coming off the injured list. … RHP Blake Treinen (right shoulder discomfort) played in a simulated game and could begin the next rehab assignment.

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford (left knee inflammation) played in rehab games for Sacramento on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Kapler said Saturday is the most likely day for Crawford to be activated.

Next

Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.66 ERA) took the mound in Thursday’s series finale. He was 0-1 in two starts against San Francisco this season and didn’t make it through five innings in either one. Giants RHP Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.78) will make his fourth appearance (third start) after returning from a left hamstring strain.