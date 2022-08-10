With Trump’s backing, Michels wins the Wisconsin GOP primary for governor.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Morrie Gash/AP

About a day after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and resort, his candidate for governor of Wisconsin won the Republican primary, according to the Associated Press.

At the end of the campaign, Trump backed a construction company executive and a self-proclaimed political newcomer. Tim Michels who has spent millions of his dollars on television ads, portraying himself as a businessman and “outsider” who wants to turn the government on its head.

Michels may not make a living from politics, but he is no stranger to politics. He first ran for office in 1998, losing the Republican state Senate primary to current U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald. In 2004, Michels ran for the US Senate, winning the GOP primary but losing the general election to former Democratic US Senate Russ Feingold.

After supporting the former president in this race, Michels rose sharply in the polls and ran a competitive campaign against Rebecca Clefish, who served as lieutenant governor under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker for eight years. Klefish was also supported by the former vice president Mike Pence.

Michels hasn’t gone as far as Trump when it comes to how he describes the 2020 presidential election, but he questioned President Biden’s victory in Wisconsin, which was confirmed by a statewide poll, a partial recount, and numerous state and federal elections. judicial decisions. When asked during a recent debate whether he would sign legislation that would “annul” Biden’s 2020 win in Wisconsin, Michels left his options open.

Michels vs. Evers in November

In 2018, Democratic Governor Tony Evers won the gubernatorial election by a narrow margin, and a 2022 race between Michels and Evers could be just as close.

On the side of the governor is the position and a decent approval rating. Evers is regularly at odds with Republicans in the state and has set veto records. In many ways, his veto power is the only thing standing between a large GOP majority in the legislature and measures such as making it easier to carry concealed weapons and changes to electoral laws that are likely to become law under Michels.

For many in Wisconsin, Michels’ political agenda remains a mystery. While he has outlined some of his priorities if elected, big questions remain about how he will govern.

But the focus on the campaign has prompted Michels to take a stand on some issues. Early Julyhis campaign did not answer the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s question whether he would ban emergency contraceptives, known as plan B. By mid-month, he told reporters he wouldn’t.

“I am against abortion,” Michels said. “I’m not against contraception.”

Michels’ speech as governor listed three priorities. He tells voters he is for “election integrity,” referring to a package of changes that includes the elimination of the Wisconsin Electoral Commission. He said he also wants to reduce crime and reform education.