When it can’t get any worse for one Notre Dame Soccer A team that has fallen completely (and never climbed) in the national rankings from No. 5 for the first time since an 0-2 start in 2017, it only got worse.

Not Notre Dame-joins-the-Big Ten worst, but close.

Still in search of their first win, in search of their identity, in search of almost everything, the Irish moved on without a starting quarterback. Tyler BuchnerWho played his last game in 2022.

Buchner suffered a Grade 5 (clavicle) left shoulder sprain, which Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said should see him sit out the next four months. He will have surgery on Tuesday. Freeman made the expected announcement on Buechner’s injury status Monday during his regular meeting with the media at Notre Dame Stadium.

It was two days before down the tunnel and onto the field when Notre Dame’s season — and Buechner’s career in the short term — slipped south. Down 25-21 against Marshall, a 20.5-point underdog, Thundering Herd linebacker Eli Neal chased down Buechner and drove him hard to the turf on a second-and-four play.

While making the tackle, Neal pinned Buchner’s left arm next to the quarterback’s body, then landed hard on Buchner’s left shoulder. Crack.

It was difficult to see what happened while standing in the north end zone, but watching television replays it appeared that Buechner got up and tried to rejoin the huddle. Next play. But his left shoulder hangs there, and when it hangs there, it’s clear that something is seriously wrong. It doesn’t take a doctor or a trainer or anyone to see that.

Buchner left the game, backed up Drew Pine Entered, cheers cascaded from the stands (a tough crowd) and an Irish season took an unexpected turn.

“The last 36 hours have been a reality check for all of us,” Freeman said.

Having not started a game since 2019 — thanks to COVID-19 — Buechner may be the player this team can’t lose for any reason, barring a season-altering/ending injury. He is that important. Not because of his playing experience or his current stats (62 yards and two touchdowns rushing, 378 passing yards), but because of his dual-threat ability.

Under veteran Jack Cone, a stand-in-the-pocket idol, he provides a dimension he lacked last season. Running was never an option last season. If all else fails this season, at least the offense can be laid at Buechner’s feet. Let him go.

Late Saturday, he seemed to have found a balance between running and passing.

His skill was also a concern. Every time Buchner takes off and hits traffic, you kind of cringe at the collision. Just don’t get hurt. Buechner hasn’t proven he can do what a running quarterback is supposed to do — stay healthy. He battled nagging injuries last season, then missed the spring game when he tweaked an ankle walking down a flight of stairs.

It seemed only time to hear what we heard about Buchner on Monday.

After Ohio State, Buechner headed to the locker room with his right foot taped. Freeman later said he had an ankle problem. Not a big deal. Now the left shoulder. A big deal. It’s ironic that he got hurt in the run game. Forget the rule of defending the football. Rule one for runners like Buchner is to stay healthy. He didn’t make it past eight quarters.

The rest of the regular season is up for grabs. Irish crime? Maybe a grab-bag.

Just ask the top four players around the program in August when the offense needed to make a run at another double-digit win season. The answers are obvious — Buechner, wide receiver Avery Davis, tight end Michael Meyer and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson.

Davis was lost for the season — and his career — after suffering another knee injury during a non-contact drill early in August camp. Patterson was lost late in August camp with a so-called sprained foot. He started for the first time on Saturday. Now Buchner.

Shall we throw some bubble wrap around the mayor? please

When Buechner earned the starting job in preseason camp, offensive coordinator Tommy Reese praised Pine. He insists there are no 15 (why 15?) players more important to the program than his backup quarterback. Now, there may not be a more important player in the program than Pine.

He is the person. He is the starter. He has to make everything happen. Such is the life of a quarterback in South Bend. Behind the pine? don’t look Just hope. Maybe pray. Notre Dame is two injuries away from transitioning to Ron Paulus at quarterback. No, no that one

Even Buchner slips into the great unknown where this leads/goes. Just ask former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire what happens when a starter is lost for the season with an injury and tries to come back. On second thought, don’t ask Zaire.

The team’s starter to open 2015, Zaire suffered a season-ending broken ankle in the second week at Virginia. He started one more time in his Irish career – a 2016 home loss to Duke. On Saturday, Jair Rees jumped on Twitter to call the scheme run a “JV crime.”

Oops. It is salty. Still.

Winless and reeling and in need of something good for everything, Notre Dame turned to Pine, who made his first start at home on Saturday. California. At practice this week, the 5-foot-11½, 198-pounder from New Canaan, Connecticut, was handed a vice-grip, a can of WD-40 and two rolls of duct tape and asked/tasked to fix a unit ranked 117Th Total offense in the nation (302.0 yards per game).

lucky ones

The mood around town Monday matched the mood about the Notre Dame program. It is grey. It is cloudy. It’s cold. It felt like it fell through, and around these parts, we know what happens next. A long, cold, winter. It’s a good day to crawl back into bed and pull the covers up for a couple of hours. Maybe everything will get better later. Tomorrow or the next day.

It’s summer, and those warm vibes that surrounded this football program for so many months seem so far away. One more time. For another team.