With new weapons, Ukraine quietly changes its military strategy

Kyiv, Ukraine — Despite heavy casualties in nearly six months of war, Russia still has a clear advantage over Ukraine in hand-to-hand combat with brutal artillery fire. But the Ukrainian military has made new strides on the battlefield by fighting the war on its own terms.

Equipped with a growing arsenal of long-range Western weapons and with the help of local fighters known as partisans, Ukraine has been able to strike Russian forces deep behind enemy lines, disrupting critical supply lines and increasingly hitting targets that are key to Moscow’s combat capability. .

One strike against the Russians this week was a series of bombings at an airbase in the occupied Crimean peninsula that destroyed at least eight warplanes, which a Ukrainian official said was the result of a strike carried out by special forces backed by local guerrillas. .