With new weapons, Ukraine quietly changes its military strategy

Kyiv, Ukraine — Despite heavy casualties in nearly six months of war, Russia still has a clear advantage over Ukraine in hand-to-hand combat with brutal artillery fire. But the Ukrainian military has made new strides on the battlefield by fighting the war on its own terms.
Equipped with a growing arsenal of long-range Western weapons and with the help of local fighters known as partisans, Ukraine has been able to strike Russian forces deep behind enemy lines, disrupting critical supply lines and increasingly hitting targets that are key to Moscow’s combat capability. .
One strike against the Russians this week was a series of bombings at an airbase in the occupied Crimean peninsula that destroyed at least eight warplanes, which a Ukrainian official said was the result of a strike carried out by special forces backed by local guerrillas. .
The new approach is particularly well suited to the Kherson region in the south, where Ukrainian officials have been involved in opening a counter-offensive for several weeks. In particular, the city of Kherson, which depends on just four bridges across the Dnieper River, is considered more vulnerable than other occupied cities.
On Saturday, the Ukrainians said they had struck the last of those four key bridges, leaving thousands of Russian troops in danger of being isolated and cut off from supplies, according to Western intelligence officials.
“We don’t have the resources to litter the territory with bodies and shells, as Russia does,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said last week in an interview with the Ukrainian news agency Pravda. “Therefore, we need to change tactics, fight in a different way.”
This strategy seems to be producing some results. While the Ukrainian military has not made significant territorial gains, it has managed to slow Russia’s advance across the country, at least for the moment, and stem the heavy losses Ukraine has suffered in recent months, which has led to a drop in morale and some soldiers. even deserting from their platoons.
But the Russians continue to put pressure to the east and south on the Ukrainian forward positions, with some of them gradually buckling. The gradual advance showed that, despite the failure of the Ukrainian attacks, the Russian military still has enough forces to continue offensive operations.
Ukraine’s efforts in the south represent less a change in approach than an extension, with new longer-range weapons, of a strategy adopted at the start of the war to level the playing field with Russia. Since the Russian military far outnumbers Ukrainian forces in terms of troops, weapons and ammunition, the Ukrainian armed forces had to be innovative and flexible.
“It is clear that the Ukrainians cannot be compared with the Russians unit by unit and soldier by soldier. And Ukraine, like the Russians, lacks soldiers,” said Samuel Bendett, a Russian weapons analyst at the Center for Naval Analysis. “So Ukraine needs to be very careful about how they withdraw Russian troops.”
Ukraine successfully fended off Russian attempts to capture the capital Kyiv using small, highly adaptable combat units that used their home-field advantage to launch lightning-fast attacks on Russian troops, who were concentrated in large, clumsy columns that were easy targets.
In the east, with its wide, flat plains, Russia was initially able to take advantage of its superior numbers and firepower, wearing down Ukrainian troops with relentless artillery shelling before moving on to seize territory.
But now, with new longer-range artillery pieces, such as the US-made Highly Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, Ukraine has been able to slow Russia’s advance and divert attention to what Ukrainian generals see as more advantageous territory to the south.
It is there, especially in the Kherson region, which was the first Ukrainian territory lost to Russian forces, that Ukraine hopes it can begin to turn the tide of the war. Using HIMARS and other long-range weapons, Ukrainian forces have gradually deprived Russia of its ability to supply troops holding territory west of the Dnieper River, including the city of Kherson, which Russian troops have controlled since the first weeks of the war.
Serhiy Khlan, an adviser to the head of the military administration of the Kherson region, said on Facebook that the destruction of the last remaining bridge across the Dnieper River on Saturday was part of Ukraine’s strategy to disrupt the positions of Russian forces.
“Of course, they will try to repair, look for an alternative in the transitions,” he said. “But this is time, money, and then, as soon as they prepare and gain equipment and strength, we will destroy it again.”
The idea, according to Ukrainian commanders, is to make the conditions so unacceptable that Russia would retreat behind the Dnieper on its own in the face of an expected Ukrainian counterattack.
“Our soldiers are inventive and progressive, and the Russians work by the rules, building battle formations the way it was laid down in the Soviet Union,” Vitaly Kim, head of the Nikolaev regional military administration, said in an interview last week. “Our guys have read this book and are well versed in it, and use it for their own purposes.”
In eastern Ukraine, Russia’s main efforts are currently focused on trying to gain a foothold in the Donetsk region, and heavy fighting has been going on in the area of the city of Peski in recent days. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the city had fallen, but that claim could not be independently verified.
The Ukrainian way, as it becomes clearer every day, is to launch strikes that undermine Moscow’s ability to support the forces it has deployed at the front.
“We are looking for Russian weak spots, identifying the critical points of the enemy and gradually bleeding them out,” said Andriy Ryzhenk, a former senior Ukrainian military official who is now an adviser to the Center for Defense Strategies, a Ukrainian think tank. said this month.
While this approach was encouraged by Western long-range weapons, it was also encouraged by Western officials. Mr. Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said this week that the US and British defense secretaries gave him advice: “The Russians are using meat grinder tactics – if you plan to fight them with the same tactics, we won’t be able to help you.”
Crucial to Russia’s efforts to hold onto land in southern Ukraine is Moscow’s control of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. Before a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Moscow sent tens of thousands of soldiers to the peninsula, and they captured large swathes of the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye within a day.
Since then, rail links from Crimea have played a crucial role in allowing Moscow to move heavy weapons and equipment to southern Ukraine. The UK Defense Intelligence Agency said last week that the Ukrainians had struck a key rail line from the peninsula, so “it is highly unlikely that the rail link connecting Kherson to Crimea will remain operational.”
The agency said the Russians were likely to rush to repair it, but the attack highlighted a critical vulnerability.
The southern theater is now effectively split in two – divided by the Dnieper River – and British intelligence has said that even if Russia manages to significantly repair the bridges that the Ukrainian forces have shelled, the structures will remain a potential weak point.
Mark Santora reported from Kyiv, Ukraine, Michael Schwirtz from Odessa, Ukraine, and Jack Nikas from Rio de Janeiro. Thomas Gibbons-Neff made a report.