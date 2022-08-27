New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Washington Post published an article by religion and witchcraft journalist Heather Greene that described “aggressive and even dangerous” Christian protesters disrupting witchcraft and Wiccan gatherings across the United States this year.

In her piece, Greene — who has written books about witchcraft, including her latest, “Lights, Camera, Withcraft: A Critical History of Witchcraft in American Film and Television” — wrote about these “unwelcome guests” who have since become troublesome witch groups. Epidemic restrictions are over.

“With widespread immunity and milder coronavirus strains spreading across the United States, Pagans and witches, like their neighbors, are beginning to gather more freely this summer at annual community events after two years of relative isolation. So keep some unwanted guests,” she noted.

Describing these Christians as sorcerers and sorcerers who are just a nuisance for their fun, she added, “Street preachers and Christian agitators have long been a form of gathering of earth-based religions because they try to distract people and prevent them from enjoying what they enjoy. . usually outdoor festivals and religious gatherings.”

“Although it’s bad this year,” Green continued, “but this year, some attendees say, these opponents of witchcraft and paganism have become more aggressive and dangerous.”

The author quotes Starr Ravenhawk, “father and priest of the New York City Wiccan Family Temple and organizer of Witchfest USA,” who observed “30”. [evangelists] this year’” outside of her July festival.

Ravenhawk noted to Greene that it was common to see occasional Christian “organizers” at these events, but now “the groups seen this year are ‘not just protesting.’ She added, ‘They are collectively at war with us. They made that clear.’

Describing their “war” tactics, RavenHawk said “Evangelists and street preachers walked through WitchsFest, holding signs and preaching through amplifiers. By the end of the day, their presence led to class cancellations and vendor closings.”

As Green notes, these Wiccans and witches have “a formal network of houses of worship and often distance themselves from fellow practitioners” so they “rely heavily on gatherings with names like Pagan Pride and Between the Worlds to share information and camaraderie.”

“Some are held in conference centers or hotel ballrooms, while summer events are harder to see and secure,” Green added.

And when these summer events are secured, Christian preachers make an appearance. “In 2016, Nashville Pagan Pride Day was visited by street preachers Quentin Deckard, Marvin Heyman and Tim Baptiste, who marched through the event with signs, Bibles and bullhorns. In 2017, David Church’s Keys protested Philadelphia Pagan Pride Day,” the author reported.

Green noted that Christians also show up at home conventions. “Indoor events are not entirely immune. In 2018 and 2019, members of TFP Student Action, a division of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, joined with Catholics in New Orleans to protest the annual HexFest held at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel.”

She recounted their tactic of placing religious flyers under hotel doors, instructing attendees: “Your only hope is to accept defeat and surrender your life to the One who created you.”

As Green notes, “Many Pagan events are not held in public for this reason, although that has been changing over the past 10 years as occult practices have gained more acceptance in the public eye.”

She reverted to Ravenhawk’s approach, which implied that the police were siding with the alleged Christian persecutors of the witches. During a recent incident, “Ravenhawk called the police as she had done in previous years. But, for the first time, the police did nothing, she said.”

According to her, “In previous years, the authorities would relocate the preachers to the far side of Astor Place, where they would continue without using speakers, which requires permission.” “This year, Christian groups were allowed to remain at the festival with their loudspeakers on. According to Ravenhawk, authorities called the campaign ‘freedom of speech’.”

The witch claimed “[The officers] We were treated as if we were invading the space of Christians, as if they had more rights than us. [The preachers] It was loud and moving. Of course it was disruptive.”

Ravenhawk told Green, she was “tired of turning the other cheek” and was seeking legal recourse so that their events could be held peacefully.

Green mentions how he “called on the Lady Liberty League, a pagan civil rights organization in Wisconsin, for legal advice and support.” In a statement, the group’s co-founder Rev. Selena Fox said, “The United States was founded on religious freedom for all. The right to safely assemble and practice our faith is the same as anyone else’s.”