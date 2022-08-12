New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Wisconsin woman charged with stabbing a classmate to appease a fictional “Slender Man” has withdrawn her plea for early release from a state mental health facility.

Morgan Geyser, 20, was one of two women who stabbed a sixth-grade classmate in 2014. Geyser ordered the release of Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren from a state mental health facility in June.

A judge last year ordered the conditional release of Geyser’s co-defendant, Anissa Weir, who spent nearly four years in a mental health facility in Oshkosh.

After receiving Geyser’s request, Boren hired three doctors to evaluate her mental state. But after receiving a doctor’s report, Geyser and her attorney sent a letter to the judge Tuesday withdrawing the plea.

“We request that the remaining tests not be finalized and we will continue to revisit this issue as Ms. Geyser continues to progress in her treatment and move forward with her recovery,” according to the letter, obtained by WTMJ-TV.

Prosecutors say Geyser and Weier lured Peyton Leutner into the woods in Waukesha Park after a sleepover in May 2014, and Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner when Weier asked her to. At that time the three girls were 12 years old.

Geyser and Weier left Leutner for dead, but she crawled out of the woods and was found by a passing bicyclist. Paramedics who treated her said Leutner had been stabbed 19 times and did not survive.

Police found Weier and Geyser walking on Interstate 94 in Waukesha later that day. They say they were traveling to the Slender Man’s mansion in northern Wisconsin and attacked Leutner because they thought it would make them Slender Man’s servants and prevent him from killing their families.

Slender Man is a character that started as a creepypasta internet meme in 2009 and is often depicted chasing or abducting children.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in a deal with prosecutors, and a judge sent her to a Winnebago mental health facility after determining she had a mental illness.

Weir pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and was also committed to a psychiatric facility after a jury found she was mentally ill at the time of the attack.

Weier was granted a conditional release last September to live with his father and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

