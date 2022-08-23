New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A cool Wisconsin kid has been crowned this year’s USA Mullet Championship winner.

Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey had the best run of the 2022 national competition, beating out 688 other contestants to claim the $2,500 cash prize.

Bailey and his mother, Erin Bailey, celebrated the win on “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

During the segment, young Emmitt showed off his award-winning blonde locks.

Emmitt Bailey says he first decided to grow a mullet after telling his mom he wanted “cool hockey hair.” He has been sporting this look for two years now.

“I wasn’t on the plane at first,” his mother said. “But he was very persistent.”

Erin Bailey admits that the mullet “kind of grew on all of us,” though she was hesitant at first.

“Now it’s really a part of who he is,” she said. “And I think he looks a little odd without it.”

The mother shared that the support for her son from complete strangers across the country who had “fun with the competition” was “amazing”.

“I’m really proud of him,” she said. “I’m really proud of how he handled the whole competition.”

Emmitt Bailey said he plans to spend his $2,500 winnings on a new go-kart.

“I want to race,” he said.

And when he races, Emmitt says — his locks “stick to the back” of his helmet.