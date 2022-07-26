New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Wisconsin Senate Democrat was involved in a car crash last Friday that killed two people, including a 27-year-old Pennsylvania mother and her 5-year-old daughter, police said.

Minority Leader Janet Bewley, 70, who represents northwest Wisconsin, was not injured in the crash, her office said.

“We will sit down with them and go over everything as far as determining what actually happened,” Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press. “Then we will forward everything to the district attorney for their review because it was a fatal accident.”

No charges have yet been filed and the State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

According to the Ashland Police Department, Bewley pulled out of the Lake Superior beach entrance and into the path of a car driven by Alyssa Ortman just before 12:30 a.m. Friday. When Ortman’s car collided with Bewley’s car, it spun across Highway 2 and collided with another vehicle.

Ortman’s 5-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Ortman was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police. Hagstrom said Bewley was not taken to the hospital.

“This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones,” Bewley’s office said in a statement to Fox News on Tuesday. “Senator Bewley, who was not seriously injured in the accident, would like to thank all the dedicated law enforcement and emergency medical personnel who assisted in the aftermath of the accident.”

Bewley, a member of the state Senate since 2015, is not seeking re-election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.