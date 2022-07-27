New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A baby has died after a semi rolled off an interstate into a home in Winnebago County, sheriff’s officials said.

A semi left Interstate 41 southbound crashed through a fence line, crossed a nearby frontage road and crashed into a home in the town of Vineland, north of Oshkosh, around 6 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Officials said the baby boy who died in the crash was 8 months old, WLUK-TV reported.

The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old man from Little Chute, suffered minor injuries.

Investigators remained at the scene for more than 10 hours. Winnebago County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by ten other agencies, including Neenah and Menasha police.