A school district in Wisconsin is proposing a new “human growth and development” curriculum that includes gender lessons for children as young as kindergartners and lessons about gender identity, sexual orientation and pronouns for third graders.

The updated curriculum will be presented to the Wauwatosa school board Monday for an initial overview, and a vote on final approval will take place in August, according to a letter regarding the curriculum on the school district’s website.

The third-grade curriculum covers gender identity, sexual orientation and pronouns and describes girls as “students who are or will be menstruating”. Third-grade lesson plan outcomes include defining sexual orientation, understanding the difference between sexual orientation and gender identity, and distinguishing between sex assigned at birth and gender identity.

Lesson objectives for kindergartners in the new curriculum include defining gender and identifying different types of family structures.

Alexandra Schweitzer, Wisconsin president of No Left Turn in Education, said she has had dozens of parents contact her about the proposed curriculum, which is labeled human growth and development, but which she said is really sex education.

“It starts as young as kindergarten with gender identity stuff,” Schweitzer told Fox News Digital.

One of the most relevant parts of the lesson plan, Schweitzer said, is the book “It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity” included in the fourth-grade curriculum.

“Your gender identity may or may not match what people thought you were when you were born,” the book reads. It tells the story of Alex, who is “both a boy and a girl.”

“When Alex was born, everyone thought Alex was a girl, but Alex is both a boy and a girl. This is Alex’s gender identity,” the book reads.

“It’s really the opposite of what parents want for their kids,” Schweitzer said. “It shouldn’t be an opt-out, it should be an opt-in.”

“Bureaucrats should not tell us when it is time to teach our children sex,” she added. “Bureaucrats must stay away from this.”

A letter on the district’s website states that parents, guardians or caregivers have the ability to opt out of their children’s lessons and are notified before upcoming lessons.

The outcomes, designed for each grade level, are “grounded in the National Sex Education Standards,” as well as state law, data reviewed by the committee, and professional experience and perspectives, according to the letter.

The “National Sex Education Standards” attached to the letter were developed by the Future of Sex Education Initiative, a partnership between Youth, North and SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change.

According to the standards document, the Future of Sex Education Initiative “seeks to create a national dialogue about the future of sexuality education and promote the institutionalization of quality sexuality education in public schools.”

Advocates for Youth, which partnered in developing the standard, says on its website that “youth understand that reproductive and sexual health and rights are inextricably linked to the struggle for social justice and liberation.”

Schweitzer encouraged parents who are concerned about what’s going on in their school district to speak up.

“I think parents need to know they’re not alone,” she said. “Parents are scared their kids are going to be canceled and don’t want to talk.”

“Somewhere along the way, we lost our way and our kids don’t need it,” she added.

