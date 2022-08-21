New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Wisconsin school board has voted in favor of a policy to ban gay pride flags and Black Lives Matter flags from classrooms over what school leaders say is political messaging.

“Teachers and administration will not display political flags or religious messages in their classrooms or on their person,” Superintendent Stephen Plum said before the vote, according to Fox 6.

The Kettle Moraine School Board voted last Tuesday to keep a code of conduct that the school superintendent interpreted as banning teachers from displaying political and religious messages in classrooms. Political messages include gay pride flags, BLM flags, and “We Back the Badge” signs. Only one school board member voted against the ban, as he made the decision after speaking with concerned students and staff.

The policy also includes banning teachers from including their preferred pronouns in email signatures.

Plum told the school board that the district’s interpretation of the policy — which prohibits employees from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and for personal, financial or non-monetary gain — has changed after a legal analysis.

A packed room was voted on last week as students and community members raised their voices on the measure.

“I’m not controversial. I’m not political. I’m a person,” one student told the board, according to Fox 6.

“The truth is, the majority of students don’t want or need this, so catering to a minority only encourages pushing the envelope,” said another student.

Before the vote, two high school students in the district set up a Change.org petition calling for the ban to be reversed. The petition has garnered more than 13,000 signatures since it was launched last month.

The ACLU of Wisconsin has since issued statements condemning the vote and is currently investigating the policy.

“If you have a policy of ‘nothing political,’ does that mean you can’t have a sign that says ‘Support our troops’ or ‘Believe Women’ or ‘Save the Planet’? By some people’s definition, those things are all political. are,” said Christine Donahoe, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.

“It really looks like targeted attacks on specific perspectives, like welcoming and safe spaces for the LGBT community or students of color,” Donahoe added.

Donahoe said she is looking into the policy as well as the policy passed by the school in Waukesha. A Waukesha teacher gained national attention last year when the school suspended her after pinning a pride flag in her classroom.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.