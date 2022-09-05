New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two Wisconsin mothers have explained their stance with opposing positions regarding their local school board’s vote to ban rainbow and Black Lives Matter flags in the classroom.

The Kettle Moraine School Board voted in August to ban teachers from displaying political and religious messages in the classroom, including flags, as well as pro-police symbols.

“I think our school board definitely did the right thing,” Amy Richards, a mother of four, told Fox News. “The idea that we’re somehow isolating one group of students because you’re focusing on one problem and not dealing with your entire population is concerning to me.”

But Sarah Luewerke, mother of five children, including one who is gay, disagrees.

“If a little material in the room makes a kid feel more welcome, whether they’re gay, straight or whatever, I don’t see why that becomes an issue,” Luewerke said.

She told Fox News that pride flags should not be considered a political message.

“It’s a sign of respect,” Lewerke said. “That’s all.. this is not a political statement.”

“This is targeting the LGBTQ community,” she continued. “It wasn’t an issue until two people on the school board made it an issue and decided that sexual identity was political, and it wasn’t.”

Richards said the policy aims to foster a bully-free environment and avoid biased messages that ultimately isolate and isolate students.

“It’s a clarification for teachers to say there’s no place in our classrooms to suggest to any type of student what their belief system is,” she said.

The school board meeting drew some supporters, but many students and community members in attendance spoke out against the policy. Richards said she was surprised to hear students opposing the ban share how the flags failed to stop the bullying.

She said the school board should take necessary steps to promote “a culture where bullying is unacceptable to any child.”

But Luewerke said the policy was “giving a license to bully”. She said flags unite people and create positive relationships.

“I started to know who my village was,” Lewerke told Fox News.

Leuwerke’s 17-year-old son came out as gay, but later felt isolated and angry. She leans on the teachers who confront her son every day for support.

“I can’t do it on my own,” she said. “I know where to go because of the pride flags in the classrooms.

“Those flags mean something to me as a parent because I know, oh, you’re part of a community that I love and support,” she said.

Richards said the two school board members elected in April focused their campaigns on promoting academic excellence and removing divisive materials, something she believes many parents worry about in schools.

“What we’re seeing is an imbalance in learning how to think, not what to think,” Richards told Fox News. She said the school board’s decision is a step in the right direction to eliminate indoctrination.

“Proficiency in core areas is declining” for students across the country, Richards said. “We want our students to focus on learning.”

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, student test scores have plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the most significant drop in reading scores and the first drop in math scores recorded in three decades.

“We’re not trying to shelter our kids from other ideas,” she said. “But as parents, it’s our responsibility to decide when and how those ideas are introduced.”

“It’s gotten a lot of parents to decide that some teachers are going to take on our role as parents without our involvement,” she said.

But Luwerke had other concerns.

“The trajectory of where we’re going is really scary,” she told Fox News. She said she regrets not moving her family to a Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, school district that has adopted a sex education curriculum that teaches transgender students as young as fourth grade.

“I think they want to raise awareness of all things,” Luewerke said, noting that Pride flags are displayed almost everywhere. “I think we need to prepare kids to leave high school and be active participants in the world.”