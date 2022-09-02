New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin man with election fraud and identity theft on Thursday after he admitted to fraudulent absentee ballots, an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system.

The state Department of Justice charged Harry Waite, 68, with two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and two felony counts of identity theft. He faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted on all four counts.

Waite told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that he was not surprised he had been charged.

“When you’re trying to work in the public interest, you have to pay a price,” he said. “You can’t always be in a safe zone.”

The allegations mark another strange chapter in the seemingly never-ending battle over election administration in Wisconsin as the 2024 presidential election nears.

The battle began after Joe Biden won the state in 2020, defeating former President Donald Trump by nearly 21,000 votes. Trump has refused to concede defeat, insisting the election was marred by fraud. Multiple reviews and court rulings have upheld Biden’s victory, but Trump’s supporters have spent months since promoting baseless claims that Biden somehow stole the election.

Waite publicly admitted in July that he visited the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website and requested absentee ballots by entering his personal information in the names of Assembly Speaker Robin Voss, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and several others. He said that he was asked to deliver the ballot paper to his home.

He said he then told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling about what he had done and said he was trying to show the site was vulnerable to fraud.

According to the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Elections Commission notified the state Department of Justice on July 28 of eight potential absentee ballot requests made by MyVote Wisconsin. Investigators found a letter posted by Harry Waite on the HOT government website. The group promotes honest, open and transparent government; is the chairman of the waiting group.

Waite said in the letter that he went online and successfully requested ballots in the names of at least two other people and had the ballots mailed to their addresses. Those persons are identified only as Individual 1 and Individual 2 in the complaint.

Waite added that he has sought permission from others across the state to do the same and send their ballots to their addresses.

“I am willing to charge (Individual 2) and (Individual 1) for disclosing this voting vulnerability when I ordered absentee ballots online,” Waite wrote, according to the complaint.

Investigators also found a video of a July 28 podcast in which Waite admitted that he both ordered people to mail ballots to his address as well as mailed ballots to others with their permission. He said he expected to be arrested and urged others to request absentee ballots on behalf of others and send them to state officials.

According to the complaint, Justice Department agents interviewed Pratiksha on August 24. He told them that he requested ballots for Individuals 1 and 2 on July 26 when he was at the Hot Government booth at the Racine County Fair and did not have them. He said he knew he was committing a crime and would do it again, the complaint said.

8 Sep An initial court appearance is awaited.