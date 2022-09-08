New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, has repeatedly advocated cutting the state’s prison population in half, eliminating cash bail and other progressive criminal justice reforms.

Before entering public office, Burns previously served as an organizer for Milwaukee Inner City Congregations Allied for Hope, a Milwaukee-based social justice group that partnered with another organization, Wisdom, to launch a 2012 initiative aimed at reducing Wisconsin’s prison population. half

The 11×15 campaign called for reducing the state’s prison population to 11,000 inmates by 2015, Barnes told local media at the time.

Burns later served two terms in the Wisconsin State Assembly, where he was selected as the running mate of now-Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

During their campaign in 2018, Evers signed on to Burns’ idea to cut the state’s prison population in half. Evers, who was the state’s superintendent of schools at the time, said he wanted to do so by allowing inmates to be released for good behavior, creating or expanding court diversion programs and treating 17-year-old offenders as juveniles instead of adults, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. reported at the time.

Evers did not put a time frame for cutting the prison population in half, but he called it a “goal” and said he would not release violent criminals.

Months before the election in July 2018, Barnes celebrated Evers and other Democratic gubernatorial candidates for supporting his initiative.

“6 years ago when we launched the 11×15 campaign to cut the prison population in half, we couldn’t get elected leaders or candidates onboard,” Barnes tweeted. “To see it embraced at the gubernatorial candidate forum is a privilege to work with such visionary organizers/activists.”

After Evers and Burns won the November 2018 election, narrowly defeating incumbent Republicans Scott Walker and Rebecca Kleefisch, Burns continued to support the prison initiative, tweeting in October 2019, “Cool, let’s cut our prison population in half.”

Since Evers and Barnes entered office, Wisconsin’s prison population has decreased by approximately 15%. In 2019, the population was 23,777, compared to 20,123 today, according to state Department of Corrections 2022 statistics.

The vast majority of those currently incarcerated – 68% – are classified as “violent” offenders, meaning that it would be impossible to “halve” the population without releasing at least some of the violent offenders.

In 2016, while he was still a state legislator, Burns sponsored a bill to end cash bail in Wisconsin. This action, which did not come out of the committee, would require the defendant to be released unless there is “clear and convincing evidence” that he or she is a flight risk or a danger to society. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

At one time September 2018 PodcastBarnes also said he supports giving prisoners the vote.

“I’ve been fighting for a long time to restore voting rights as soon as someone has served a sentence, and to be honest, even when someone is locked up,” he said.

Barnes has also made soft-spoken statements about the police movement online and in his campaign Received funding from five groups It was argued for defending the police.

“Defunding the police can only be dreamed of as radical as Donald Trump’s pardon,” Barnes tweeted in July 2020.

On September 3, 2020, Burns lashed out at the criminal justice system because the police officers who shot and killed Brionna Taylor did not face charges.

“You can feel how you want calls to reform, repeal or repeal, but the question is, how can you continue to defend a system that allows this to happen?” He wrote.

The lieutenant governor also spoke at a major conference for the Center for Popular Democracy — a far-left group that supports defending the police and lawsuits. Israel targets Palestinians with “violent attacks”.

“Defund police. Defund police states,” the group tweeted in May last year. “Defund militarized occupation. Defund state-sanctioned violence.”

Barnes stated in the press that despite his past statements, he did not support the defunding of the police movement.

Johnson’s campaign slammed Barnes as “dangerous” in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Lt. Governor Barnes is a socialist liberal who cares more about serving his ‘woke’ base than keeping Wisconsin families safe,” Johnson campaign spokesman Alec Zimmerman said.

“Crime is out of control in Wisconsin, and a radical who cares more about criminals than their victims cannot be elected. Mandela Burns is a danger to Wisconsin,” he said.

The Barnes campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Houston Keane contributed to this report.